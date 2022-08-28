Ohtani shuts down Blue Jays in Angels' 2-0 win

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) throws to a Toronto Blue Jays batter during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)

Shohei Ohtani struck out nine in seven innings and Andrew Velazquez homered, helping the Los Angeles Angels beat the Toronto Blue Jays 2-0 Saturday.

Ohtani (11-8) allowed two hits — a single for George Springer in the first, and a two-out double for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the third — in his career-best 11th win. Ohtani threw a season-high 109 pitches, 72 for strikes, in his first win since Aug. 9 at Oakland. He lowered his ERA to 2.67.

Jimmy Herget retired all six batters he faced for his third save to finish the two-hitter as the Angels won consecutive games after losing the previous six, blanking the Blue Jays for the second day in a row. Los Angeles, which won 12-0 Friday, leads the AL with 16 shutouts.

David Fletcher had three hits and scored the winning run on Luis Rengifo’s single in the sixth. Velazquez hit his eighth homer against Anthony Bass in the ninth. He also went deep on Friday.

All-Star right-hander Alek Manoah (12-7) struck out eight in seven innings for Toronto.

METS 3, ROCKIES 0

NEW YORK — Brandon Nimmo hit a leadoff homer and an RBI double, and David Peterson pitched six innings of four-hit ball as first-place New York won its third straight.

Starling Marte added an RBI double in the seventh for the Mets, who moved three games ahead of second-place Atlanta in the NL East. New York (82-46) holds the second-best record in the majors and is 36 games over .500 for the first time since finishing 100-60 in 1988.

Peterson (7-3), recalled from Triple-A Syracuse before the game, scattered four singles and struck out seven in his best start of the season. Adam Ottavino got the last three outs for his second save.

Kyle Freeland (7-9) gave up two runs and four hits in five innings. Colorado has lost 10 of 13 and dropped to 18-42 away from Coors Field, the worst road record in the big leagues.

MARLINS 2, DODGERS 1

MIAMI — Sandy Alcántara bounced back from his shortest outing of the season by throwing a complete-game six-hitter as Miami beat Los Angeles.

After allowing a season-high six runs in 3 2/3 innings against the Dodgers on Aug. 21, Alcántara (12-6) limited the NL-West leaders to Mookie Betts’ solo home run. The All-Star right-hander struck out 10 and walked two for his fourth complete game.

Los Angeles threatened in the ninth with one-out singles by Freddie Freeman and Will Smith. Justin Turner walked with two out before Alcántara retired Joey Gallo on a grounder to first.

Jerar Encarnación hit a tiebreaking RBI single against Dodgers starter Dustin May (1-1) in the sixth that put Miami ahead.

Jon Berti and Joey Wendle each had two hits for Miami.

PADRES 4, ROYALS 3

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Wil Myers hit a two-run homer against his former team, Yu Darvish recovered from a rocky start and San Diego beat Kansas City.

After falling behind 3-0 in the first inning, the Padres took the lead in the third and held on. Myers connected in the second, and San Diego went ahead on RBI singles by Manny Machado and Brandon Drury an inning later.

Darvish (11-7) allowed three runs and five hits in seven innings. He struck out six and walked two. The right-hander has lasted at least six innings in 22 of his 24 starts, most in the National League. Robert Suarez worked the eighth and Nick Martinez got three outs for his sixth save.

Kansas City scored three times in the first on Nick Pratto’s two-run double and an RBI single by Hunter Dozier.

Daniel Lynch (4-9) tied a career high by allowing nine hits over five innings for the Royals. He gave up four earned runs, walked one and struck out six.

CARDINALS 6, BRAVES 5

ST LOUIS — Corey Dickerson tied the score with an infield single and Tyler O’Neill drew a bases-loaded walk, all in the bottom of the ninth inning, to give St. Louis its sixth walk-off win of the season.

Nolan Arenado and Andrew Knizner homered for the Cardinals.

Brendan Donovan hit a one-out double off Kenley Jansen (5-1) in the ninth and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Jansen walked Paul Goldschmidt and hit Nolan Arenado to load the bases. Dickerson singled to shortstop Dansby Swanson, scoring Donovan and tying the game. Jansen then walked O’Neill on five pitches to blow his fifth save in 34 chances.

Ryan Helsley (8-1) pitched a scoreless ninth in his first appearance since Aug. 16 after missing eight games due to the birth of his first child.

Travis d’Arnaud homered for the Braves and Austin Riley added three hits.

ORIOLES 3, ASTROS 1

HOUSTON — Anthony Santander and Austin Hays homered, and Dean Kremer pitched into the eighth inning to lead Baltimore past Houston.

Santander’s two-run shot came off José Urquidy (12-5) with one out in the third inning, and Hays connected with two outs in the frame to give the Orioles a 3-0 lead.

Kremer (6-4) allowed four hits and a run in a career-high 7 2/3 innings. Felix Bautista got the last four outs for his 10th save.

RED SOX 5, RAYS 1

BOSTON — Rich Hill struck out a season-high 11 in seven shutout innings, and Boston beat Tampa Bay for a rare series win against another AL East team.

Kiké Hernández hit a solo homer for Boston, which also beat Tampa Bay 9-8 on Friday night. J.D. Martinez and Bobby Dalbec each drove in two runs.

The last-place Red Sox (62-65) had dropped four in a row before the contending Rays arrived at Fenway Park. The Red Sox are 3-13-1 in series against AL East clubs this season.

Randy Arozarena hit an RBI single in the eighth for Tampa Bay’s only run. The Rays (69-57) are fighting for positioning in the AL wild-card standings.

The 42-year-old Hill (6-5) allowed only three singles and walked one. John Schreiber worked 1 1/3 innings for his fifth save.

Tampa Bay left-hander Jeffrey Springs (6-4) allowed five runs and eight hits in six innings.

REDS 6, NATIONALS 2

WASHINGTON — TJ Friedl hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the sixth inning, Colin Moran also went deep in his return to the majors and Cincinnati beat Washington.

Kyle Farmer added a first-inning homer for the Reds, who have won back-to-back games against the Nationals after dropping 12 of their previous 16.

Lane Thomas hit his 13th home run for Washington, which has lost five of six and at 42-85 owns the worst record in the majors.

The Reds put two on with one out in the sixth to chase Nationals starter Paolo Espino (0-6). Jake McGee, the lone left-hander in Washington’s bullpen, entered and Friedl lofted a slider just over the fence in right-center to make it 4-1. Two batters later, Moran also homered.

Ian Gibaut (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings to earn his first win in the majors since Sept. 11, 2019. Alexis Díaz got the last four outs for his sixth save.

DIAMONDBACKS 10, WHITE SOX 5

CHICAGO — Jake McCarthy had a career-high four hits, and Arizona handed Chicago its eighth loss in 10 games.

Geraldo Perdomo and Carson Kelly each had three RBIs for the Diamondbacks. Emmanuel Rivera, Ketel Marté and Alek Thomas each drove in a run for the Diamondbacks, who won their second straight against the White Sox.

Merrill Kelly surrendered Gavin Sheets’ three-run homer in the first, but allowed just one run over the next 6 1/3 innings in his first win since July 25. Kelly (11-5) yielded five hits and struck out seven while stopping a string of five straight no-decisions.

Elvis Andrus had two hits for the White Sox. Davis Martin (2-4) was charged with five runs, four hits and four walks in three innings in his fifth career start.

PHILLIES 6, PIRATES 0

PHILADELPHIA — Kyle Gibson pitched seven strong innings and Philadelphia got its sixth straight victory.

Nick Castellanos homered as Philadelphia moved a season-best 17 games over .500. Bryce Harper singled and was intentionally walked twice in his second game back after missing 52 contests with a broken left thumb. The Phillies (72-55) are second in the NL wild-card standings with the franchise’s best record since 2011 when it won the last of its five straight NL East titles.

Gibson (9-5) gave up six hits, struck out nine and walked one. Sam Coonrod worked the eighth and Nick Nelson finished the six-hitter with a 1-2-3 ninth, striking out two.

Bligh Madris doubled and Greg Allen had two hits for the Pirates, who have lost seven in a row and 13 of 15.

Tyler Beede (1-4) gave up six runs and five hits in three innings with five strikeouts and three walks.

BREWERS 7, CUBS 0

MILWAUKEE — Christian Yelich went 4 of 5 with a three-run homer and Brandon Woodruff pitched six strong innings to led Milwaukee.

After Woodruff and Chicago’s Drew Smyly kept the game scoreless through six innings, the Brewers broke through in the bottom of the seventh with four runs off reliever Rowan Wick (4-7). One run scored when Cubs third baseman Christopher Morel had a throwing error on Jace Peterson's bunt, and Yelich followed with his 10th homer of the season.

Yelich also singled in the third, fifth and eighth innings for his first four-hit game since he hit for the cycle in a 14-11 loss at Cincinnati on May 11.

Kolten Wong added a solo shot and Willy Adames hit a two-run blast off Michael Rucker in the eighth.

Taylor Rogers (2-6) struck out three batters in the seventh, ending the inning by retiring Morel with a runner on second.

TIGERS 11, RANGERS 2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Javier Báez hit an RBI single in each of the first two innings and Jeimer Candelario connected for a two-run homer against Dallas Keuchel, helping Detroit pound Texas.

Eric Haase hit a sacrifice fly off Keuchel, and then added a two-run homer during Detroit’s three-run ninth.

Eduardo Rodriguez (3-3) won his second consecutive start since his return to the Tigers after three months away because of a ribcage injury and time on the restricted list to deal with family issues. The left-hander limited Texas to one run and six hits over six innings.

Rangers right fielder Adolis García extended his hitting streak to 23 games, the longest active streak in the majors and longest in the American League this season. García singled in the sixth and led off the ninth with his 21st homer.

Keuchel (2-8) allowed seven runs and 11 hits over 5 1/3 innings. He struck out one and walked one.

