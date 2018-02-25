Ohtani struggles in first pitching start with Angels

Newsletter Signup Register / Login
TEMPE, Ariz.

Star two-way player Shohei Ohtani struggled in his spring pitching debut with the Los Angeles Angels, allowing a home run and lasting a few batters less than scheduled.

The Japanese phenom didn't bat Saturday against Milwaukee.

Ohtani allowed two runs, one earned, and two hits in 1 1-3 innings. Keon Broxton tagged him for a home run leading off the second inning.

The right-hander struck out two and walked one. He threw 31 pitches, 17 strikes. He had been scheduled to go two innings.

The 23-year-old Ohtani spent five seasons with the Nippon Ham Fighters before signing with the Angels as an international free agent on Dec 10.

Yes, Otani struggled, but it is OK. No one expects much from one appearance. Each appearance Otani will get stronger. Glad I could watch his first start on BS1.

