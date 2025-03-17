Ohtani thrills Tokyo fans despite hitless performance against Tigers

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers are in Tokyo to open the Major League Baseball season against the Chicago Cubs

baseball

Shohei Ohtani thrilled Tokyo baseball fans again on Sunday despite a brief hitless performance from the Japanese superstar as his Los Angeles Dodgers lost their second exhibition game.

Ohtani is in the Japanese capital with the World Series champion Dodgers to open the Major League Baseball season with two games against the Chicago Cubs next week.

The 30-year-old electrified the sold-out Tokyo Dome with a home run on Saturday as the Dodgers beat Japan's Yomiuri Giants in their first warm-up game.

But he could not repeat the trick against the Hanshin Tigers a day later, striking out in his first at-bat before being taken out of the game after two hitless trips to the plate.

The Tigers beat the Dodgers 3-0.

Yuko Nakajo, one of many among the 40,000 fans in the stadium wearing a Dodgers jersey with Ohtani's name and number 17 on the back, told AFP she was still glad she came.

"I don't think he's showing his true form yet," the 43-year-old said. "Ohtani is the pride of Japan. Everyone in my family supports him, all three generations."

Ohtani stepped up to the plate to open the game but soon sat back down after being struck out by Tigers starting pitcher Hiroto Saiki.

He failed to get a hit in his second at-bat and did not appear again as Hunter Feduccia came in to replace him.

"I thought he took some good swings, but it was planned for him just to take two at-bats and get ready for the opener," said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.

The Dodgers face the Cubs in Game 1 of the series on Tuesday, with Game 2 the following day.

© 2025 AFP