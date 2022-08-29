Ohtani, Trout homer as Angels beat Blue Jays 8-3

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) hits a two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, in Toronto, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout homered, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-3 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.

Ohtani had three hits and scored twice one day after he pitched seven crisp innings in a 2-0 victory. Trout went 2 for 5 with two RBIs and also scored twice.

Ohtani’s two-run drive made it 6-1 in the seventh, and Trout added a solo shot in the ninth. It was the 28th homer for each slugger.

Luis Rengifo and Kurt Suzuki also connected for the Angels, who had lost six straight and nine of 10 before facing the Blue Jays. Andrew Wantz (2-0) got the win.

George Springer hit his 19th homer for Toronto. Ross Stripling (6-4) allowed three runs and seven hits in six innings.

ASTROS 3, ORIOLES 1

HOUSTON — Astros ace Justin Verlander pitched three scoreless innings before departing because of right calf discomfort.

Alex Bregman homered for AL West-leading Houston, and Yuli Gurriel had a two-run single. The Astros dropped the first two games of the weekend set after winning four in a row.

It was the shortest outing of the season for Verlander, one of the front-runners for the AL Cy Young Award. Manager Dusty Baker said Verlander was going in for imaging on Monday.

Houston’s bullpen then allowed one run and four hits over six innings. Ryne Stanek (2-1) tossed a perfect seventh for the win, and Rafael Montero worked a rocky ninth for his ninth save.

Orioles starter Austin Voth (4-2) allowed one run and one hit in six-plus innings.

CARDINALS 6, BRAVES 3

ST LOUIS — Tyler O’Neill hit a three-run homer to break an eighth-inning tie and St. Louis rallied past Atlanta.

Tommy Edman pulled the Cardinals even with a leadoff homer in the eighth against A.J. Minter (5-4), who also gave up O’Neill’s two-out drive to center field. Lars Nootbaar went deep with two outs in the sixth for the first hit off Braves starter Jake Odorizzi.

The Cardinals, who have won 12 of 15, stayed six games in front of second-place Milwaukee in the NL Central.

Atlanta remained three games behind the first-place Mets in the NL East.

Dansby Swanson put Atlanta ahead 3-2 with a three-run homer off reliever Ryan Helsley (9-1) in the seventh. But the Braves lost two of three in St. Louis after winning their previous five series.

Giovanny Gallegos earned his 13th save.

MARINERS 4, GUARDIANS 0

SEATTLE — Robbie Ray tossed seven dominant innings for Seattle, and Dylan Moore and Ty France homered.

Seattle took three of four from Cleveland in a potential postseason preview. All four games were tight and well-pitched, and the Mariners squeezed out just enough offense to earn a series victory.

The Guardians’ lead in the AL Central was trimmed to two games over Minnesota.

Ray (11-8), last year’s AL Cy Young Award winner with Toronto, scattered three hits, struck out seven and walked none.

Cleveland was blanked for the eighth time this season, while Seattle posted its seventh shutout.

Guardians starter Aaron Civale (2-6) allowed four runs in 6 1/3 innings.

ATHLETICS 4, YANKEES 1

OAKLAND, Calif — Minor league call-up Adrián Martínez held New York hitless into the fifth inning and the Athletics shut down the powerful Yankees for a second straight game.

One night after the vaunted Yankees lineup managed one hit in 11 innings against Adam Oller and the Oakland bullpen, New York wasn’t much better against another starter who entered the game with an ERA above 6.00.

Martínez (3-3), called up from Triple-A before the game, was charged with one run and three hits in 5 1/3 innings. A.J. Puk got three outs for his fourth save.

New York's Clarke Schmidt (5-3) was charged with four runs in 4 1/3 innings in his second start of the season.

ROYALS 15, PADRES 7

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Michael A. Taylor homered and drove in four runs, sending the Royals to the victory.

Salvador Perez also went deep for Kansas City, and Hunter Dozier had four of the Royals’ 18 hits. Nick Pratto drove in three runs, including a two-run double off Josh Hader during a six-run eighth.

Kansas City had dropped the first two games of the series and 11 of 15 overall. Jonathan Heasley (2-7) got his first win since June 10.

Manny Machado homered twice and drove in four runs for San Diego, which had won four of six. Juan Soto also connected for his third homer with the Padres.

San Diego's Sean Manaea (7-7) was tagged for six runs and 10 hits in four innings.

ROCKIES 1, METS 0

NEW YORK — Germán Márquez outpitched Max Scherzer, allowing one hit over seven innings and denying the New York Mets’ ace his 200th career win.

Brian Serven’s sacrifice fly off Scherzer in the seventh gave the Rockies their second 1-0 win over the Mets. The other one came in August 2012.

Colorado avoided a four-game sweep by the NL East leaders.

Márquez (7-10) struck out five and walked two, improving to 2-1 with a 1.42 ERA in three road starts against the Mets.

Scherzer (9-4) gave up four hits and racked up 11 strikeouts over seven innings in his 110th double-digit strikeout game.

Daniel Bard worked the ninth for his 27th save, finishing a three-hitter.

RAYS 12, RED SOX 4

BOSTON — Isaac Paredes homered over the Green Monster in each of his first two at-bats, and Tampa Bay avoided a three-game sweep.

Randy Arozarena hit three doubles off the left-field wall at Fenway Park and drove in two runs. David Peralta had three hits for the Rays, who came to town on a six-game winning streak before losing two straight.

J.D. Martinez, Tommy Pham and Franchy Cordero homered for the Red Sox. Nick Pivetta (9-10) allowed five runs in five innings.

Corey Kluber (9-7) went six innings for the victory, allowing three runs and eight hits.

PIRATES 5, PHILLIES 0

PHILADELPHIA — Oneil Cruz, Tucupita Marcano and Bryan Reynolds all tripled and scored, and Pittsburgh's Roansy Contreras struck out seven over five innings.

The Pirates stopped a seven-game slide and snapped the Phillies’ six-game winning streak.

The Pirates became the second team this season to hit three triples in a game. It was the first time they had accomplished that feat since May 25, 2018.

Philadelphia right-hander Noah Syndergaard (8-9) was charged with five runs and nine hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Contreras (4-4) allowed three hits and walked two in his first win since July 7.

DODGERS 8, MARLINS 1

MIAMI — Mookie Betts homered for the third straight game, powering the Dodgers to the victory.

Justin Turner and Max Muncy had three hits apiece for the NL West-leading Dodgers, who are 28-8 since the All-Star break. Julio Urías (14-7) pitched six innings of one-run ball.

Betts hit a leadoff drive in the first for his 31st homer.

Brian Anderson hit his sixth homer for Miami. Edward Cabrera (4-2) allowed six runs in 5 2/3 innings.

TIGERS 9, RANGERS 8

ARLINGTON, Texas — Adolis García struck out during a Texas rally that fell short in the ninth inning, ending his 23-game hitting streak.

García's streak was the longest in the American League this season. He went 0 for 3 with two walks and fell one game short of matching the longest hitting string ever by a Cuban-born big leaguer, set by Rafael Palmeiro in 1994 for Baltimore.

Harold Castro drove in five runs and Jeimer Candelario homered for the second straight day as the Tigers built a 9-0 lead in the sixth inning. Drew Hutchison (2-7) got the win, and Joe Jiménez earned his second save.

Corey Seager homered twice for Texas. Kohei Arihara (1-2) was charged with the loss.

TWINS 8, GIANTS 3

MINNEAPOLIS — Jake Cave homered and drove in four runs, and the Twins beat the Giants to finish a three-game sweep.

Cave gave the Twins a 3-2 lead with his second homer of the season in the fourth inning. He added a two-run double in the fifth.

The Twins have won three straight following a six-game losing streak that knocked them out of first place in the AL Central.

Devin Smeltzer (5-2) earned his first win since June 23.

Brandon Crawford singled three times and drove in a run for the Giants, who have dropped eight of 10. Jakob Junis (4-4) got the loss.

DIAMONDBACKS 3, WHITE SOX 2

CHICAGO — Jake McCarthy hit a tiebreaking double in the ninth inning, and the Diamondbacks completed a three-game sweep of the struggling White Sox.

Stone Garrett launched his first major league home run and Sergio Alcántara also went deep for Arizona, which earned its first interleague sweep since 2019. Noé Ramirez (5-4) pitched a scoreless eighth and Ian Kennedy got three outs for his ninth save.

Kendall Graveman (3-3) took the loss in relief of Dylan Cease, who allowed Arizona’s two solo homers while striking out eight in a career-high eight innings.

The White Sox, who allowed 17 runs in the first two games of the series, have lost nine of 11.

BREWERS 9, CUBS 7

MILWAUKEE — Christian Yelich and Kolten Wong each homered for the second straight game, leading Milwaukee to the victory.

Garrett Mitchell, one of the Brewers' top prospects, drove in two runs with his first hit as a major leaguer. Eric Lauer (10-5) worked five innings for the win, and Devin Williams got three outs for his ninth save.

Nico Hoerner and Franmil Reyes homered for Chicago. Hoerner finished with three hits and three RBIs.

Sean Newcomb (2-1) was charged with the loss.

NATIONALS 3, REDS 2

WASHINGTON — Major league losses leader Patrick Corbin ended Washington’s record 43-game drought without a starting pitcher earning a victory.

Corbin (5-17) allowed one earned run and four hits in six innings. A Washington starting pitcher had not earned a victory since Josiah Gray won at Philadelphia on July 6, shattering the previous big league record of 35 games set by the 1949 Washington Senators.

Stuart Fairchild homered for Cincinnati, which was trying for a weekend sweep. Nick Lodolo (3-5) permitted three runs and five hits in seven innings.

Ildemaro Vargas hit a tiebreaking solo homer for the Nationals in the fifth. Kyle Finnegan handled the ninth for his eighth save in 12 opportunities.

