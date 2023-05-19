Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Angels Orioles Baseball
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning of a baseball game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel)
baseball

Ohtani, Trout homer to help Angels to 6-5 victory over Orioles

0 Comments
By NOAH TRISTER
BALTIMORE

All Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout need is a little more help.

They got it from Hunter Renfroe during a dicey ninth inning.

Ohtani homered in the first and hit a tiebreaking infield single in the eighth, and Renfroe's terrific throw in the ninth helped the Los Angeles Angels hold on for a 6-5 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday.

“That throw from Renfroe was incredible,” Los Angeles manager Phil Nevin said. “That’s one of the better throws I’ve seen by a right fielder.”

Trout also went deep for the Angels, and Anthony Santander and Adley Rutschman homered for Baltimore. Rutschman's two-run shot in the seventh gave Baltimore a 5-4 lead, but it was short lived.

Bryan Baker (3-1) allowed a single and a walk with one out in the eighth, and then Austin Voth came on and yielded an RBI single to Gio Urshela. After a strikeout, Voth hit Trout with a pitch to load the bases.

Left-hander Danny Coulombe came in to face Ohtani, who ripped a grounder to the right side. First baseman Ryan Mountcastle made a diving stop, but Ohtani easily beat Coulombe to the bag and the go-ahead run came home.

Chris Devenski (1-0) got the win despite allowing Rutschman's 424-foot homer. Matt Moore worked the eighth and Carlos Estévez pitched the ninth for his 10th save in 10 chances.

With one out in the ninth, Adam Frazier hit a line drive to right, but Renfroe played the ball beautifully off the wall and made a great throw to second to catch Frazier trying for a double. That turned out to be a huge play because pinch-hitter Cedric Mullins followed with a double.

“Obviously it's fun being against Frazier,” said Renfroe, who was a teammate of Frazier's at Mississippi State. “My teammate and good buddy. He texted me as soon as I got in here, so that was a lot of fun.”

The Angels intentionally walked Rutschman, which put the winning run on base but also allowed Estévez to face a right-handed batter. He struck Mountcastle out on three pitches to end the game.

“I just liked the other matchup better,” Nevin said.

Ohtani opened the scoring in the first with a solo homer to right-center off Baltimore starter Tyler Wells. Trout added a two-run shot in the third. It was the 10th homer of the season for each Los Angeles slugger.

The Orioles left five men on base in the first two innings, and Tyler Anderson took a shutout into the fifth before Mountcastle hit a sacrifice fly and Santander followed with a two-run homer that made it 3-all.

Zach Neto hit an RBI single in the sixth to put Los Angeles back ahead, but Rutschman answered an inning later with his seventh home run of the season.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel