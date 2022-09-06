Ohtani, Trout power Angels to 10-0 win over Tigers

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani hits a solo home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Anaheim, Calif., Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

By JOE REEDY

Shohei Ohtani had his sixth multi-homer game of the season, Mike Trout also went deep and José Suarez threw three-hit ball over seven innings as the Los Angeles Angels routed the skidding Detroit Tigers 10-0 Monday night.

Luis Rengifo had a career-high four hits and drove in a run for the Angels, who had their second-biggest offensive performance of the season with 16 hits.

It was the seventh time this year Ohtani and Trout homered in the same game. Trout's solo shot to left field in the fifth off Tyler Alexander (3-9) was his 30th home run of the season, marking the seventh time in his 12-year career he has reached that plateau.

It marks the ninth time the Angels have had two players with at least 30 homers in a season. Ohtani has 32, including a two-run line drive in the third and a 416-foot solo drive in the seventh.

The two-way phenom from Japan — who had three hits and three RBIs — is second in the American League in home runs, 22 behind New York Yankees slugger and fellow AL MVP contender Aaron Judge.

Trout also had three hits and drove in a run. He is batting .302 (19 for 63) with six home runs since missing 28 games with left ribcage inflammation.

Suarez (6-6) struck out seven and went seven innings for the second time in 17 starts this season. The left-hander won his second straight start and is 5-3 since the All-Star break.

Detroit rookie Riley Greene had his 13-game hitting streak snapped.

