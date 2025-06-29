 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches against the Kansas City Royals Image: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
sports

Ohtani unleashes 101.7 mph fastball in third start for Dodgers

0 Comments
KANSAS CITY

Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani threw the fastest pitch of his career on Saturday, firing a 101.7mph fastball in the first inning of the Los Angeles Dodgers' 9-5 loss to the Royals in Kansas City.

Ohtani pitched two innings for the first time since he returned to the mound this month after a near two-year absence in the wake of elbow surgery.

With one out in the first he gave up a line drive single to Bobby Witt Jr then walked Maikel Garcia.

Ohtani then went up two strikes against Vinnie Pasquantino -- on a 99.2 mph fastball and a 100.2 mph fastball, Pasquantino finally grounding into a double play off Ohtani's blistering 101.7 mph four-seam fastball -- the fastest pitch by a Dodgers hurler this year.

Ohani retired three straight batters in the second and finished with 27 pitches, 20 of them strikes.

At the plate, Ohtani struck out twice before he was taken out as pitcher, finishing the day 0-for-4.

Ohtani, the reigning National Legue Most Valuable Player, returned to the mound this month for the first time since August 2023 -- when he tore elbow ligaments pitching for the Los Angeles Angels.

He has starred with his bat since joining the Dodgers on a 10-year, $700 million contract in December 2023 but the team have taken a careful approach to his return to the mound.

He has now pitched four innings in three outings this season with Saturday's start his first on the road.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog