Ohtani voted player of the year by fellow major leaguers

Los Angeles Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani was voted player of the year and the American League outstanding player by fellow major leaguers in the annual Players Choice Awards from the Major League Baseball Players Association.
Philadelphia outfielder Bryce Harper was voted National League outstanding player, the union said Thursday.
Toronto infielder Marcus Semien was selected Marvin Miller man of the year, given to a player whose leadership inspires others.
Mark Belanger, the first former player hired by the union, was given the Curt Flood Award for advancement of players’ rights and devotion to the union. Belanger, a former big leaguer shortstop, died in 1998.
The Blue Jays’ Robbie Ray was selected the AL outstanding pitcher and the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Max Scherzer the NL outstanding pitcher.
Baltimore first baseman and outfielder Ryan Mountcastle was picked as outstanding AL rookie and Cincinnati second baseman Jonathan India as outstanding NL rookie.
Orioles outfielder and first baseman Trey Mancini won AL comeback player after returning from colon cancer, and San Francisco catcher Buster Posey won NL comeback player after opting out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and adopting premature twin girls.
5 Comments
gokai_wo_maneku
So happy to see this. Ohtani really gave it his all. An amazing player!
Roblib
Congratulations, he had a great season, amazing! Hope he continues that form for many years.
Minticecream
Great! The fearsome twosome Trout and Ohtani, Come Angles give them some help.
BackpackingNepal
Good but he needs to join the team that will win the league next season.
ReasonandWisdomNippon
Well deserved if you look at his record for the past few years.
He is very professional and respectful, handled cases of bullying with class and courage without using the victim card or race card which happens frequently in the States.