Newsletter Signup Register / Login
World Series Baseball
Shohei Ohtani Photo: AP file
baseball

Ohtani voted player of the year by fellow major leaguers

5 Comments
NEW YORK

Los Angeles Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani was voted player of the year and the American League outstanding player by fellow major leaguers in the annual Players Choice Awards from the Major League Baseball Players Association.

Philadelphia outfielder Bryce Harper was voted National League outstanding player, the union said Thursday.

Toronto infielder Marcus Semien was selected Marvin Miller man of the year, given to a player whose leadership inspires others.

Mark Belanger, the first former player hired by the union, was given the Curt Flood Award for advancement of players’ rights and devotion to the union. Belanger, a former big leaguer shortstop, died in 1998.

The Blue Jays’ Robbie Ray was selected the AL outstanding pitcher and the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Max Scherzer the NL outstanding pitcher.

Baltimore first baseman and outfielder Ryan Mountcastle was picked as outstanding AL rookie and Cincinnati second baseman Jonathan India as outstanding NL rookie.

Orioles outfielder and first baseman Trey Mancini won AL comeback player after returning from colon cancer, and San Francisco catcher Buster Posey won NL comeback player after opting out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and adopting premature twin girls.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

5 Comments
Login to comment

So happy to see this. Ohtani really gave it his all. An amazing player!

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Congratulations, he had a great season, amazing! Hope he continues that form for many years.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Great! The fearsome twosome Trout and Ohtani, Come Angles give them some help.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Good but he needs to join the team that will win the league next season.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Quote Ohtani voted player of the year by fellow major leaguers

Well deserved if you look at his record for the past few years.

He is very professional and respectful, handled cases of bullying with class and courage without using the victim card or race card which happens frequently in the States.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel