Oilers down Stars to level NHL Western Conference final

Edmonton's Mattias Janmark celebrates after scoring against the Dallas in Wednesday's series-leveling win

The Edmonton Oilers turned the tables on the Dallas Stars to score a series-leveling 5-2 victory Wednesday in the NHL's Western Conference final.

Edmonton squandered a 2-0 first period advantage in game three on Monday as Dallas recovered to win 5-3 and take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

But on Wednesday the Oilers gave Dallas a taste of their own medicine, recovering from a 2-0 first period deficit to secure a win which knots the series at 2-2.

Wyatt Johnson and Esa Lindell fired Dallas into the lead early in the first period.

But Edmonton roared back with goals from Ryan McLeod and Evan Bouchard to make it 2-2 heading into the second period.

Mattias Janmark then fired Edmonton ahead in the third period before Leon Draisaitl's snap shot put them 4-2 up.

Defenseman Mattias Ekholm completed the scoring, shooting a long-range effort into an empty net to seal an emphatic Edmonton win.

Dallas will host Edmonton in game five Friday. The winner of the series advances to ice hockey's Stanley Cup championship series.

The Oilers are bidding to become the first Canadian team to win the Stanley Cup since the Montreal Canadiens in 1993.

