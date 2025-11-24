England edges Argentina 27-23 for 11th win in a row

Max Ojomoh runs in England's first try during their Autumn Nations Series international against Argentina at Twickenham

By Julian Guyer

Max Ojomoh had an England home debut to remember, scoring a try and creating two more, in a 27-23 defeat of Argentina at Twickenham on Sunday as Steve Borthwick's men ended 2025 with their 11th win in a row.

England led 17-3 at half-time in their Autumn Nations Series finale, with Bath centre Ojomoh, only appearing in his second test after Fraser Dingwall pulled out with injury, and Exeter wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso scoring tries.

George Ford converted both scores and landed a drop-goal as well, with Argentina's lone first-half score coming via a penalty from Tomas Albornoz.

Argentina, however, reduced England's lead to just a point at 17-16 heading into the final quarter with a converted try from Justo Piccardo and two penalties.

But with the Pumas eyeing another dramatic comeback after they came from 21-0 down to beat Scotland 33-24 at Murrayfield last weekend, Ojomoh -- the son of former England flanker Steve Ojomoh -- sent in centre partner Henry Slade for a 66th-minute try.

Ford converted and then added a penalty to leave England 27-16 ahead, the fly-half finishing with a match haul of 12 points.

But Argentina wing Rodrigo Isgro scored a last-minute try, converted by Santiago Carreras, with time still left for a re-start only for a botched line-out in the fourth minute of stoppage time, as the Pumas pressed for a match-winning try, allowing England to close out the game.

Defeat ended Argentina's bid for an unbeaten tour after wins over Wales and Scotland.

"I understand what my role is and I was waiting to take it onto the field today," Ojomoh told TNT Sports. "I gave a lot of energy in the week, and I'm glad I got to bring it to the field.

"I had Fordy (George Ford) with 100 caps inside me, Sladey (Henry Slade) with 70 caps outside me, I had a plethora of experience around me, I just needed to lean on them when I needed to."

England No 8 Ben Earl admitted the team had struggled to hit top gear after recent wins over Australia, Fiji and New Zealand.

"We were not at our best, it felt like an end of campaign performance, the emotional high of last week and trying to back it up this week but a win is a win," he said.

England made their first entry into the Argentina 22 count as Ford landed a ninth-minute drop-goal.

And barely 60 seconds later Ojomoh ran in untouched for a try after Argentina failed to deal with a high kick from scrum-half Ben Spencer.

Ford converted and England led 10-0.

But the Pumas, who had already beaten the British and Irish Lions, New Zealand and Australia this year, then laid siege to England's line before Carreras, initially on as a head injury replacement for Albornoz, saw a penalty hit the post.

Ojomoh's superb cross-kick then landed straight into the arms of the unmarked Feyi-Waboso, who sprinted in unopposed for a 25th-minute try, with Ford's conversion making it 17-0.

The Pumas eventually cut the deficit five minutes before half-time through Albornoz's long-range penalty.

Ford then missed a penalty before Luke Cowan-Dickie rumbled over but the hooker's score was disallowed on review for a knock-on.

Argentina hit back when Piccardo powered through some questionable tackling for a 46th-minute try, converted by Albornoz.

With England's lead now reduced to seven points, Argentina coach Felipe Contepomi sent on a raft of replacements.

Argentina then won a penalty in front of England's posts and the game was back in the balance, with the hosts now just four points ahead.

Ford missed a 63rd-minute drop-goal but an Argentina ruck infringement saw him kick for an attacking line-out won by replacement back-row Henry Pollock.

Quick ball from the set-piece was followed by a superb back-of-the-hand pass from Ojomoh that sent in Slade for a try between the posts.

Ford converted and England were now two scores ahead at 24-16.

Argentina replacement Joaquin Oviedo thought he'd scored a 79th-minute try, only for his effort to be disallowed for a knock-on.

England then clung on after a brilliant break by Carreras in a frantic finish.

