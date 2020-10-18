Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Striding forward: Nozomi Okuhara returns the shuttlecock to Michelle Li Photo: Ritzau Scanpix/AFP
badminton

Okuhara keeps Japan hopes alive in Denmark

0 Comments
By Claus Fisker
ODENSE, Denmark

Former world champion Nozomi Okuhara set-up a Denmark Open final against Carolina Marin on Saturday, giving a boost to Japanese badminton after a host of their top names had opted out of the tournament.

Okuhara defeated Michelle Li of Canada, 21-10, 21-7 while three-time world champion and Olympic gold medallist Marin of Spain enjoyed a 21-17 21-11 victory over Germany's Yvonne Li.

"I decided to attend the Denmark Open because Marin was attending too, so I am happy I have reached the final and will be able to play against her," said Okuhara.

She is one of the few Japanese players who made the trip to Europe after officials pulled a number of top prospects including world champion Kento Momota.

In the men's final, Anders Antonsen and Rasmus Gemke will meet in an all-Danish affair.

Antonsen went into his semi-final against Taiwan's Chou Tien Chen having won only one of eight previous clashes but came through 21-17, 21-15.

Gemke had never won a match in three against Kenta Nishimoto but saw off the fourth-seeded Japanese player, 21-14, 21-17.

"He had a new plan for me. He played with a different tempo, different skill, so it was tough to play," said Chou.

"It was tough from the back court. He wasn't very fast, but his tempo was good, and it was tough to follow. But it was a good tournament, and I will go back to training harder."

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese with Kumon Now!

Now is the time to get a head start on your Japanese studies while at home.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel