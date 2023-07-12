Newsletter Signup Register / Login
soccer

Oldest pro soccer player Miura not ready to retire; set to play again in Portugal

TOKYO

The oldest professional soccer player has decided he’s not old enough to call it quits just yet.

Striker Kazuyoshi Miura, who is 56, has signed a new loan deal in Portugal, the second-tier club Oliveirense posted on social media on Tuesday.

Miura has been on loan from Japanese club Yokohama FC to Oliveirense since February and set the record for the Portuguese league’s oldest player when appearing in three games through the end of the season in May.

As well as Japan, Miura has played in Brazil, Italy, Croatia and Australia. The former national team forward scored 55 goals in 89 games for Japan.

“Miura Kazu continues at UD Oliveirense,” the Liga Portugal 2 side said on Twitter, without specifying the length of the new contract.

Last year, the owners of the J-league J1 club Yokohama became a majority shareholder of Oliveirense.

