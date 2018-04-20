Newsletter Signup Register / Login
soccer

Oliveira returns to Japan to coach J.League's Urawa Reds

TOKYO

Oswaldo Oliveira is returning to Japan to coach the J.League's Urawa Reds.

The 67-year-old Brazilian, who managed the Kashima Antlers from 2007-2011, will begin his second stint in Japan next Wednesday when Urawa faces Kashiwa Reysol, Reds announced on their official website.

Oliveira, who previously managed several Brazilian clubs including Corinthians and Flamengo, guided Antlers to three straight J.League first division championships from 2007.

He has 89 wins, 44 draws, and 37 losses In 170 J.League first-division matches

Oliveria replaces Takafumi Hori, who was fired earlier this month after the Reds suffered three losses and two draws in their opening five matches.

Reds are currently 10th in the 18-team J.League standings with three wins, two draws and three losses.

