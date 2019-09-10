Newsletter Signup Register / Login
United States' coach Gregg Popovich, right instructs United States' Derrick White during a match against Brazil for the FIBA Basketball World Cup at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center in Shenzhen on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
basketball

Olympic bound U.S. tops Brazil 89-73 to reach basketball World Cup quarterfinals

0 Comments
By TIM REYNOLDS
SHENZHEN, China

The first mission for the U.S. is complete: The Americans are going to the Tokyo Olympics.

And now the World Cup quarterfinals await.

Kemba Walker and Myles Turner each scored 16 points, and the Americans earned a top seed for the quarterfinals by beating Brazil 89-73 on Monday in the final second-round game of the tournament.

The U.S., bidding to become the first nation to win three consecutive World Cups, will face France on Wednesday — and won't have to go through any extra qualifying tournament next summer for the Olympics.

"We're thrilled that we've qualified for the Olympics," said U.S. coach Gregg Popovich, who will lead the Americans in Tokyo next summer as well. "With this new situation in qualifying, you don't want to do that every year. That's a pretty big grind."

It was a win three nations could celebrate: The U.S. victory not only resulted in an Olympic berth but also clinched an Olympic spot for Argentina and a quarterfinal spot for the Czech Republic. The Czechs moved on despite losing earlier Monday to NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece.

The Czech Republic grabbed the last place in the round of eight via a three-team, points-differential tiebreaker over Greece and Brazil after they all went 3-2 in group play.

"It's already been a dream," Czech guard Tomas Satoransky said.

Greece defeated the Czech Republic 84-77 in Shenzhen, an outcome that meant the U.S. went into the Brazil game assured a spot in the quarters. All that was at stake was seeding and where it was going, either to nearby Dongguan by bus or back on a plane to Shanghai.

Get the bus ready. France, a 100-98 loser to Australia on Monday, awaits the U.S. on Wednesday in the quarterfinals. Other quarterfinal matchups: Spain vs. Poland and Serbia vs. Argentina on Tuesday, and Australia vs. the Czech Republic on Wednesday.

The only way to stay in the mix for gold now is to keep winning. That's the approach the Americans — likening the World Cup feel to an NBA Finals feel — have carried throughout the tournament anyway.

"Pop talked about how this is June, this is June basketball," U.S. guard Joe Harris said. "That's what our mentality has got to be like."

Jaylen Brown scored 11 and Harrison Barnes added 10 for the U.S. (5-0).

The U.S. opened on a 14-7 run, then led by as many as eight late in the half — yet went into the break with only a 43-39 lead, unable to shake Brazil despite shooting 55 percent in the opening 20 minutes thanks largely to Walker and Turner. They were 9 for 11 in the half from the floor combined, while their teammates were 9 for 22.

Eventually, the Americans pulled away.

Marcus Smart's buzzer-beating, hand-in-his-face 3-pointer to beat the third quarter horn put the U.S. up 11, and a 15-6 run to start the fourth — mostly by getting to the rim, including back-to-back scores by Barnes, and capped by a 3-pointer from Walker — put the game away and gave the Americans an 83-62 lead with 5:50 left.

"For most of the game we played them tough," Brazil forward Anderson Varejao said. "But in the end, we couldn't keep up."

TOKYO-BOUND

The U.S. men will be in the Olympics for the 19th time next summer, extending their record. The only Olympic basketball tournament that didn't have the Americans was at Moscow in 1980, when the U.S. boycotted. The U.S. is 18 for 18 in earning medals — 15 gold, one silver and two bronze.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel