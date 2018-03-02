Olympic champ Icho allegedly harassed by wrestling director

Four-time Olympic wrestling champion Kaori Icho was allegedly subjected to repeated harassment by the Japan Wrestling Federation's development director after winning her second gold medal in Beijing in 2008, a lawyers' office said Thursday.
A person close to the matter lodged a complaint against Kazuhito Sakae, who has helped Japanese wrestlers win medals, by submitting a letter to a Cabinet Office committee through a lawyer in January, it said.
Sakae denied the allegation and said, "I have worked very hard to help her four-peat at the Olympics, I don't know why this is happening." He added that he would talk with the federation to decide his response.
Icho said in a statement she was "not involved in any way" in the lodged complaint, but she "would consider providing explanations if there is a formal inquiry from proper organizations."
"I have nothing else to say, but I, Kaori Icho, as a person involved in wrestling, am always thinking about promoting wrestling," it said.
The revelation comes as Japan gears up for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games. Icho, who hopes to pursue a coaching career in the future, coached in Iran last year and has said she is undecided on competing in the next Olympics.
"If there is a need, we would deal with the matter appropriately," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said in a regular press conference.
Given the nature of the wrestling federation as a public interest incorporated foundation, the top government spokesman said it "needs to be operated under proper governance."
Hiroshi Hase, deputy chairman of the federation and former sports minister, said he intends to confirm what actually happened.
"I basically think it's something that will be settled once the development director and us and Icho sit at the same table and talk," said Hase.
The complaint said Sakae began harassing Icho after she moved her training base to Tokyo from Aichi Prefecture against Sakae's will after winning consecutive Olympic gold medals 2004 and 2008.
Sakae ordered Icho's coach to stop working with her when she went to Russia for the 2010 world championships and when he refused, Sakae told him to leave if he could not follow his orders, according to the complaint. Icho won another gold in 2012.
It also alleged that Sakae repeatedly harassed Icho by preventing her from using a Metropolitan Police Department training facility shortly before the 2016 Rio De Janeiro Olympics, where she became the first female athlete to win four consecutive Olympic titles in an individual event.
The federation released a statement Thursday that said it has "never obstructed or limited Icho's training."
The organization said it told a men's freestyle coach to be careful not to be negligent in developing male athletes by coaching Icho. The federation also said it told Icho to work with the coach only once he had finished group training, but said it never stopped her from joining its training camp.
"Our federation has never urged the wrestling club at the Metropolitan Police Department to prevent Icho from taking part in its practices or urged the coach to be removed from coaching," the statement said.
After her history-making performance in Rio, Icho was bestowed later in 2016 with the People's Honor Award, given to individuals and groups for achievements in sports, entertainment and culture in Japan.
Last year, she also received a Guinness World Records certificate for her Olympic feats.© KYODO
Ganbare Japan!
To me, it seems like a copycat of the "MeToo" harassment in the USA. I hope Japan does not copy this Western trend.
Cricky
It's time these people in positions of power are exposed as the sexual predators they are.
thepersoniamnow
She’s a Japanese Hero! Sounds like someone was jealous of her success and wanted it to only come through his terms.
MarkX
I wonder is this a case more of jealousy, since this coach that is being accused was also the coach for Saori Yoshida who was not able to win her 4th gold medal. Maybe the coach was trying his best to disrupt her training so she would not surpass his protege?
Yubaru
Please understand the difference between "power harassment" and "sexual harassment ", there is no mention in the article that this was any type of "sexual" nor "predatory" behavior.
Sounds more like a coach that got butt hurt that he isnt the one in the spotlight anymore!
Cricky
Harassment is harassment, the details are not a matter of Symantec debate it's harassment. By an old man again who does not feel he is getting quodos or a feeling of power. But I do take the point.
hooktrunk2
Am I the only one confused by this article? It doesn't say "sexually" harassed anywhere in the article, but the comments are assuming that is what happened. If it wasn't sexual harassment, perhaps the article could be reworded to say "Sakae repeatedly interfered with Icho's training by preventing...
Moreover, if this was indeed sexual harassment, perhaps the author could correct the article to say this?
Yubaru
I agree that harassment is harassment however there is a huge difference between calling someone a "sexual predator" and some boss who is not feeling like he is getting his share of the limelight.
He may be a cranky old guy, but but that doesnt make him criminal.
Educator60
This case is about power, not sexual, harassment.
Ganbare Japan!Today 06:52 am JST
“To me, it seems like a copycat of the "MeToo" harassment in the USA”
Sibce Icho herself was not involved in lodging the complaint and has not made any public statement about the alleged harassment itself, it’s hard to see how you can draw that conclusion.
Cricky
I apologise, yes I made a mistake. Conclusions are wrong footed. Old men like myself are tanget prone.
smithinjapan
Ganbare Japan: " I hope Japan does not copy this Western trend."
I know, you want men here to continue to freely be able to sexually assaul and harrass, and women not be able to speak out and not taken seriously if they do. Otherwise, why else would you oppose a movement that encourages women to speak out against harrassment, and empowers women in general?
But, in a way you are correct -- this is Japan, and the sexual abusers will be protected by the old men at the top. The oyaji denial, if proven wrong, will just lead to the oyaji, "I don't remember", and/or, "I was drunk (and don't remember)" and all will be forgiven while the victim is stigmatized and turned into a pariah for speaking out.
BeerDeliveryGuy
What’s with all the sexual harassment comments?
No where in the article or joint statement is sexual harassment mentioned.
Icho changed coaches from Sakae to Tanabe after winning her second medal. Sakae, who is influential in the wrestling community, allegedly threatened Tanabe and reported him to the wrestling committee for “failing to perform his duty as MPD coach due to coaching Icho.” The harrasment also (allegedly) included Tanabe not being given a chair or shut out of comittee meetings, although he was a vice director, and Icho being shut out of training sessions and the MPD training facilities. Sakae is suspected of abusing his influence to sabotage Icho and Tanabe, not sexual harassment.
thepersoniamnow
Lol Yubaru, I think Crikey missed the point twice.
Cricky
I apologised for my mistake! I get it and atoned. You don't learn without mistakes.
wtfjapan
To me, it seems like a copycat of the "MeToo" pleeeaase Japan has more than its fair share of power and sexual a harassment, its just J women arnt taken seriously so many do not report these crimes
wtfjapan
She’s a Japanese Hero! Sounds like someone was jealous of her success and wanted it to only come through his terms. behind every successful Japanese woman is a Japanese man trying to hold her back
macv
why didn't she put him in a figure-four leglock?
toolonggone
Ganbare Japan!: To me, it seems like a copycat of the "MeToo" harassment in the USA. I hope Japan does not copy this Western trend.
Yes, by all means. Keep sweeping things under the tatami.
kohakuebisu
It seems like many sports around the world are run by self-important idiots in blazers. Old boys' clubs, as it were. This is just another example. An administrator ordering a coach to not work with a G.O.A.T. level athlete because she must be punished. What an idiot.
Ganbare appears to be parody account mimicking all-too-typical Japanese attitudes. It's your choice whether to take the comments seriously. I would be more confident that it is a parody if were actually funny.