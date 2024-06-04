Olympic champion Axelsen out of Indonesia Open with ankle injury

Viktor Axelsen rolled his right ankle in Singapore last week

badminton

Olympic men's badminton champion Viktor Axelsen pulled out of this week's Indonesia Open with an ankle injury, weeks before he defends his title at the Paris Games.

The Dane rolled his right ankle during last week's Singapore Open, which forced him to withdraw from his semifinal.

Axelsen posted on social media that he had not recovered enough from the setback to play in this week's prestigious Super 1000 event in Jakarta.

"I've been trying all I can to get ready for the Indonesia Open, but unfortunately I'm not fit to play," the world number one wrote on the platform X. "Will miss playing here in Jakarta. I promise to be back soon again."

The 30-year-old picked up the injury during a last-16 victory over Taiwan's Lin Chun-yi in Singapore.

He went on to win his quarter-final against Malaysia's Leong Jun Hao before withdrawing.

The Olympic badminton tournament begins on July 27 in Paris.

© 2024 AFP