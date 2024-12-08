Olympic champion cyclist Marchant taken to hospital after collision on track

Olympic and world champion cyclist Katy Marchant was taken to hospital after crashing at the Track Champions League on Saturday.

Spectators were also injured after Britain's Marchant collided with Germany’s Alessa-Catriona Propster in the first round of the keirin. Both riders catapulted into the audience at the top of the banking.

“We can confirm that two riders and four spectators received medical treatment following an incident during tonight's UCI Track Champions League event at Lee Valley VeloPark, in London,” the International Cycling Union said in a statement. "The incident took place during the women's keirin race. The event medics responded immediately, with one rider transferred to the hospital.”

The event was suspended.

Marchant won the team sprint gold alongside Sophie Capewell and Emma Finucane at the Paris Olympics, and the same trio won gold again in the same event at the world championships in Denmark in October.

