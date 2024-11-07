Olympic champion Zheng moves into last four of WTA Finals; Sabalenka loses

tennis

Zheng Qinwen continued to deliver in her breakthrough season as she advanced to the semifinals of the WTA Finals in Riyadh on Wednesday with victory over Jasmine Paolini, while Elena Rybakina beat the already-qualified Aryna Sabalenka.

Picking up a 30th win from her last 35 matches, Chinese Olympic gold medallist Zheng swept past the fourth-seeded Italian 6-1, 6-1 in a mere 67 minutes.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan's Rybakina claimed a consolation 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 victory over world number one Sabalenka, who had already secured her semi-final spot as the group winner on Monday.

Eliminated from the competition after losing her opening two matches, Rybakina found her form against Sabalenka –- a much-needed confidence boost for the world number five after missing the majority of the second half of the season with allergies, insomnia and a back injury.

"It was a tough match and I'm really happy that I managed to win. I think it's nice to finish the year at least with one win against the world number one," said Rybakina, who shared a warm embrace with Sabalenka at the net.

It was only the second loss Sabalenka has suffered in her last 24 matches.

Sabalenka, 26, must wait to find out who she will face in Friday's semifinals, but has reason to celebrate despite defeat as she clinched the year-end number one ranking as a result of Iga Swiatek's defeat to Coco Gauff on Tuesday.

However, the Belarusian said she will not let her new ranking distract her from the task at hand –- lifting the WTA Finals trophy for the first time in her career.

"It's a really great feeling but I figured that last night and it didn't work really well tonight for me so I just want to focus on the current tournament to stay hungry and stay motivated because it's a big tournament and it's also one of my goals, so I'll focus on this goal," Sabalenka said Wednesday.

In the last day of round-robin action in the Purple Group, Zheng and Paolini were fighting for the second qualification spot behind Sabalenka.

The seventh-seeded Zheng locked down her spot in the final four with a dominating performance against Paolini to become the first Chinese player since Li Na in 2013 to make it out of the group stage at the WTA Finals.

"It was 11 years ago, I'm really proud I could make it. I didn't know what to expect coming to these WTA Finals for the first time. I was in a very difficult group," said Zheng, 22.

"It's one of the best performances I had during this year, really good percentage of first serves, I felt really good on my groundstrokes and I made a couple of good volleys, I really enjoyed it."

An aggressive return earned Zheng her first break of the match in game three and the seventh seed doubled her advantage to go up 5-1.

Paolini, a two-time Grand Slam finalist this season, saved a set point on her own serve in game seven but Zheng kept her foot on the pedal and closed out the set on her second opportunity.

The second set was just as impressive from Zheng and after saving a break point while serving for the match at 5-1, she wrapped up the encounter with her 12th ace of the match.

It was Zheng's fourth victory in as many meetings with Paolini, who won't leave Riyadh just yet as she continues to fight for a semi-final spot in doubles alongside fellow Italian Sara Errani.

