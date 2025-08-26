Olympic Council of Asia says Saudi Winter Games 'on schedule'

A design plan for Trojena, an area in Saudi Arabia's planned megacity of NEOM chosen to host the 2029 Asian Winter Games

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) says that preparations for the 2029 Asian Winter Games in Saudi Arabia are "on schedule" after South Korea and China emerged as potential replacements.

Saudi Arabia is supposed to host the next edition of the regional winter competition in a move derided by environmental groups.

The OCA in 2022 unanimously approved the desert kingdom's bid to stage the Games at its $500 billion megacity NEOM, part of Saudi Arabia's splurge on major sporting events, including the 2034 soccer World Cup.

The futuristic and under-construction NEOM will feature a year-round winter sports complex in the mountains of Trojena.

However, the Financial Times last week reported that Saudi Arabia was "struggling to deliver" the ski resort on time and had discussed staging the event four years later than planned.

The Saudis were mulling approaching South Korea and China to instead play host in 2029, the newspaper said.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported that the OCA asked Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) president Ryu Seung-min if the country would be willing to replace Saudi Arabia.

On Sunday the Kuwait-based OCA said that it was "pleased with the strong progress being made, as we closely monitor the on-schedule work from the LOC (local organizing committee).

"We appreciate the bold ambition of the venue and the opportunities it will create as a new winter sports destination serving the future of sport in Asia," the statement added.

South Korea and China have been mooted as potential replacements because they hosted the Winter Olympics in 2018 and 2022 respectively.

China also staged the Asian Winter Games in its northern city of Harbin in February.

Asked about China potentially stepping in for 2029, foreign ministry spokesman Mao Ning said on Friday: "I haven't heard of the situation you mentioned.

"We support Saudi Arabia in hosting the next Asian Winter Games."

