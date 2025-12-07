 Japan Today
Norway World Cup Cross-Country Skiing
United States' Jessie Diggins celebrates winning a women's cross-country 20km Skiathlon Classic/Free during the Cross-Country skiing World Cup races in Trondheim, Norway, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. (Geir Olsen/NTB Scanpix via AP)
skiing

Olympic cross country skiing champion Diggins gets 30th World Cup victory

TRONDHEIM, Norway

Olympic cross country skiing champion Jessie Diggins of the United States earned her 30th World Cup victory by winning a 20-kilometer skiathlon on Saturday.

The 34-year-old Diggins has won three Olympic medals, including the first cross country Olympic gold medal for the United States with teammate Kikkan Randall in 2018. She is planning to retire at the end of the 2025-26 season.

The Minnesota native started her final season last week in Ruka, Finland.

She’ll compete in the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics in February and end her career at the Stifel Lake Placid Finals in Lake Placid, New York, from March 19-22.

Diggins first made the national team in 2011. She won her first individual World Cup race in 2016. Her upcoming Olympic trip will be her fourth.

Diggins has won three FIS crystal globes and has seven world championship medals.

