Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Cancer diagnosis: Olympic cycling champion Chris Hoy Photo: AFP
sports

Olympic cycling champion Hoy reveals he has cancer

0 Comments
LONDON

Six-time Olympic cycling champion Chris Hoy revealed Friday he has been diagnosed with cancer but insisted he was "optimistic and positive" over the future.

The 47-year-old former track racer said he is currently undergoing treatment, including chemotherapy, adding it is "going really well" and that he feels "fine" at present.

Hoy, writing on his Instagram account, said: "Last year I was diagnosed with cancer, which came as a huge shock, having had no symptoms up to that point.

"I'm currently receiving treatment including chemotherapy, which thankfully is going really well. I'd like to extend my sincere gratitude to all the medical professionals for their amazing help and care."

The Scot added he had wanted to keep his condition private but explained his "hand has been forced" as he looked forward to an "exciting year of work ahead" that includes the Olympic Games in Paris.

"I'm optimistic, positive and surrounded by love for which I'm truly grateful. As you might imagine, the last few months have been incredibly difficult. However, I currently feel fine –- I am continuing to work, ride my bike and live my life as normal."

Edinburgh-born Hoy took up track cycling as a teenager and won his first Olympic medal, a team sprint silver, at the 2000 Games in Sydney.

Four years later, he became an Olympic champion by winning the one kilometre time-trial in Athens.

He increased his Olympic medal haul with three more golds at the 2008 Games in Beijing and another two at London 2012.

Hoy also won 11 world titles before retiring from competitive cycling in 2013.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

GaijinPot 6 Word Video Contest

Share your storytelling and video talents in the GaijinPot 6-Word Video Contest on the theme of “Japan & Relationships” for a chance to win a total of ¥75,000 in awards!

You still have time! Entry deadline is Feb 26th.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel