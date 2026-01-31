Olympic dream 'not over', Vonn says after crash

skiing

U.S. speed queen Lindsey Vonn insisted her dream of competing at next week's Winter Olympics was "not over" despite a crash during the Crans-Montana downhill on Friday.

"I crashed today in the downhill race in Switzerland and injured my left knee," the 41-year-old American said on social media. "My Olympic dream is not over."

Three training runs for the women's Olympic downhill in Cortina d'Ampezzo are scheduled on consecutive days between February 5-7.

At least one of those must be completed for a skier to be able to compete in the medal event slated for February 8.

Vonn added: "I am discussing the situation with my doctors and team and will continue to undergo further exams.

"This is a very difficult outcome one week before the Olympics... but if there's one thing I know how to do, it's a comeback. It's not over until it's over..."

Vonn, the 2010 Olympic downhill champion and one of the most recognizable faces in world sport, lost control on a turn and skidded out into the safety netting during Friday's race, the final downhill before the February 6-22 Milan Cortina Olympics.

While she was able to ski down to the bottom of the Swiss piste after her crash, she appeared to be in great discomfort from her left knee, stopping several times.

After embracing teammate Jacqueline Wiles in the finish area, seemingly in tears, Vonn was promptly evacuated by helicopter for medical checks.

Vonn was set to be one of the faces of the Milan Cortina Games, having taken this season by storm with seven podium finishes in eight races, including two downhill victories in St. Moritz and Zauchensee.

The race in Crans-Montana -- the site of a deadly fire a month ago that killed 40 young people and injured 116 -- was the final downhill before the Olympics.

Vonn was one of three crash victims among the first six skiers who took to the downhill slope in the Swiss resort: Austria's Nina Ortlieb and Marte Monsen of Norway also both bombed out.

Organizers decided to cancel the race after Vonn's crash because of "adverse conditions".

"Following difficulties experienced by the first six racers, the jury interrupted the race due to growing safety concerns. Athlete safety remained the top priority, with the jury ultimately deciding to cancel the competition," FIS announced.

Women's World Cup race director Peter Gerdol said that worsening visibility was behind the decision.

Athletes, he said, "couldn't see the race line properly and it caused mistakes".

"We saw six athletes starting and all six had some mistakes. This was a sign that it was a high-risk situation. We know that our sport is a risky sport, but the feeling was too much risk."

Vonn intimated that the race should not have even started.

One fan left a comment on her Instagram post saying "Race should be cancelled before you start!", to which Vonn simply replied "Yes".

A women's super-G is set to go ahead on Saturday with a men's downhill on Sunday.

Norwegian team doctor Trond Floberghagen said Monsen, one of the trio of skiers to crash, "has some pain in her knee and will return to Norway" for further examinations.

"So far, there are no findings of injuries to the head or face," Floberghagen said, adding it was too early to say when the 26-year-old might be back on skis.

During her long career, Vonn has torn ligaments in both knees, suffered broken arms and legs, and even a concussion.

Less than two years ago, she underwent a partial left knee replacement to resolve persistent pain caused by her multiple injuries.

Just over six months later, she made her comeback to the sport aged 40 following her retirement in 2019.

Vonn won Olympic downhill gold in Vancouver in 2010, eight years after making her Games debut in Salt Lake City as a fresh-faced teenager.

She is set to be one of seven Americans to compete at their fifth Olympics.

