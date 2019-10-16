IOC wants to move Tokyo Olympic marathons, walking races to Sapporo

Amid concern about the expected searing heat in Tokyo, the IOC wants to move the 2020 Olympic marathons 800 kilometers north to find cooler and safer race conditions.
The International Olympic Committee detailed a new plan Wednesday to stage the marathons and race walking events in Sapporo, the host city of the 1972 Winter Olympics, which "will mean significantly lower temperatures for the athletes."
The proposal comes weeks after marathons were run around midnight in 38 degrees C at the track and field world championships in Doha, Qatar.
Forecast temperatures in Sapporo are "five to six degrees centigrade cooler during the day than in Tokyo," the Olympic body said.
"The Olympic Games are the platform where athletes can give 'once-in-a-lifetime' performances, and these measures ensure they have the conditions to give their best," IOC President Thomas Bach said in a statement.
Still, one Olympic medal contender affected by the plan questioned if athletes were consulted.
"I'm assuming this means you'll be paying for my family and friends flights and accommodations who have already booked for Tokyo?" Evan Dunfee of Canada, who took worlds bronze in the 50-kilometer walk, wrote in a Twitter post tagged to the IOC and track and field's world body.
"This breaks my heart and is poised to ruin my Olympic experience. Was there ANY consultation with athletes over this?" Dunfee wrote.
An Olympic panel has been consulting with sports governing bodies while assessing heat and weather issues for the July 24-Aug 9 Tokyo Games.
"The IOC working group identified the marathon and race walk as the events that would put particular heat stress on the athletes," it said.
The marathons were already due to start at 6 a.m. in Tokyo to ease the heat effect on runners. The men's 50-kilometer race walk final was slated for a 5:30 a.m. start.
The IOC said it informed the governing body of track will also consult Olympic teams and broadcasters.
"Giving athletes the best platform for their performances within the environment they are in is central to all major events," IAAF president Sebastian Coe said in the IOC statement.
In Doha, 28 of 68 starters failed to finish the women's marathon and 18 of 73 men failed to complete the course.
Ethiopian distance-running great Haile Gebrselassie said athletes "could have died" in the women's race.
An Olympic panel overseeing preparations will discuss heat measures at its Oct 30-Nov 1 meeting in Tokyo.
"These include better shade, water sprays, better access to water supplies and an initiative to help the athletes in their preparations," the IOC said.
The plan driven by increasing summer heat cuts into a key promise of Tokyo's bidding, first for the 2016 Olympics won by Rio de Janeiro and then its successful 2020 campaign, to deliver a "compact games" with 85% of venues in an 8-kilometer city center cluster.© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
13 Comments
Login to comment
MASSWIPE
I'd go one step further and argue the following: Knowing full well that there would be no way to hold the Summer Olympics at any time other than from late July into early August owing to pressure from U.S. television networks and others, Sapporo is the ONLY major city in Japan that Japanese officials should have considered for hosting the Summer Olympics. It's not 1964 anymore, when the Tokyo Olympics began on 10 October.
Chip Star
Agreed with MASSWIPE, and love the handle. Tokyo being hotter than hell in the summer was known when the Tokyo Olympic Committee was bribing officials to win the bid, so not a surprise. Ridiculous the bid was approved despite this; then again, money talks loudly.
Sh1mon M4sada
But Mr Bach forgot to add, Jiro sushi is in Tokyo, and all the other 5 stars hotels are in Tokyo, and it would be sacrosanct to have considered anywhere other than Tokyo in the first place, given the importance of looking after athletes, cough, IOC leadership. Athlete's consultation will always come seconds to IOC gravy train and perks.
Yubaru
Well, interesting turn of "events" here! If the marathon and long distance walk races are moved to Sapporo, and seeing as how the baseball and softball will be in Fukushima, let's move the Karate to Okinawa and make this the JAPAN Olympics.
Seeing as how ALL our tax money is being used for these events, let's get everyone involved!
vanityofvanities
We discussed here a lot about the heat problem of the Tokyo Olympics in summer while Japanese medias and politicians did not take up the issue seriously by now and it is becoming an issue leaving less than one year until the event. This is so foolish and ridiculous. A big embarassment for the people concerned.
Blacklabel
The one athlete quoted seemed a little jerkish about it by considering his family and friends over his own health and of his competitors.
but his point is solid, why not ask the athletes?
Vince Black
A bit late
Ah_so
I've posted loads of times here that the marathon should be moved to Hokkaido. It seems so obvious.
The nonsense about starting at 6am would not make much of a difference - that's when it starts getting too hot.
gokai_wo_maneku
Yeah, the whole Olympics should be moved to Sapporo. The winter Olympics has been held in Sapporo and it was a great success. Only... remember that this year, there were some days during the summer when Sapporo was hotter than Tokyo due to strange movement of hot air fronts. Maybe that was a fluke, or maybe it is climate change.
Disillusioned
So, the routes have been planned, the event tickets have been sold, people have booked hotels and planes and this wombat turns around with ten months to go before the start of the games and recommends the events be moved to the other end of the country. I don't disagree with the decision coz athletes are gonna die in the heat and stifling humidity of a Tokyo mid-summer, but surely he could have made this decision two years ago. It's not as if the Tokyo summer temps and humidity were unknown.
Dango bong
so much for the "Tokyo" Olympics....
Aly Rustom
The question is how much cooler is Sapporo than Tokyo? I distinctly remember a few days last year when Sapporo was hotter than Naha. It was in the news.
Alfie Noakes
When the IOC declared the 2020 bidding process open it was made clear a July/August Olympics was non-negotiable. All applicant cities had to accept this. Tokyo/the Japanese government/the JOC accepted this, applied and won. There was never any possibility of it being moved to October. After the shambles in Doha the IOC have finally accepted that July/August in Tokyo is dangerously hot and humid; they have acted responsibly to ensure the safety of the athletes (and the spectators too).