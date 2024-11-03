 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Japan's Koki Ikeda in competition last year Image: AFP
Olympic medalist Koki Ikeda vows to clear name after doping suspension

TOKYO

Japan's Olympic medalist race walker Koki Ikeda said Saturday he was "completely bewildered" and pleaded his innocence after being provisionally suspended for alleged doping.

The Athletics Integrity Unit said Friday that the 26-year-old, who won silver at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, had been provisionally banned for suspected blood doping, according to several media reports.

AFP contacted the AIU for details but had yet to receive a reply.

Ikeda, who also won silver at the 2022 world championships and finished seventh at the Paris Olympics, said in a statement released to Japanese media that he would fight to clear his name.

"For reasons that I know absolutely nothing about, I may not be able to compete in my next race and I am completely bewildered," he said.

Ikeda said he would "strive for the truth to come to light and for a fair result".

"From here on I would be very grateful for your understanding and support," he added.

The Monaco-based AIU is an independent monitoring division at World Athletics dealing with doping in the sport.

