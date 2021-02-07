Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Yoshiro Mori, president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee, attends a news conference in Tokyo on Thursday. Photo: Kim Kyung-hoon/Pool via AP
sports

Olympic organizers apologize to volunteers over Mori's remarks

0 Comments
TOKYO

Tokyo Olympic organizers began emailing volunteers on Saturday to apologize and seek their continued cooperation in the wake of sexist remarks by the organizing committee president, former Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori.

The emails, expressing the committee's "deepest apologies," emphasized the Olympics' vision of "diversity and harmony" after Mori complained on Wednesday that adding more female Japanese Olympic Committee directors would slow board meetings because women talk too long.

The committee sought to attract a total of 80,000 volunteers for support tasks related to athletes and competitions. The message begins by stating "President Mori made inappropriate remarks that go against the spirit of the Olympics and Paralympics."

"We want to operate an event that aspires to realize a society where all our many differences are affirmed and accepted as natural," the email reads.

Volunteers have not been immune to the turmoil caused by the 83-year-old Mori's comments. Some of the 30,000 additional Tokyo government-registered "City Cast" volunteers have submitted their resignations.

Comments received have included, "I'm conflicted about whether to volunteer or not" and "My motivation has decreased."

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog