FILE - The Olympic rings are seen in front of the Paris City Hall, in Paris, on April 30, 2023. Olympic organizers will release tens of thousands of extra tickets for the Paris Games Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024 on the day they will unveil medals awarded to the top finishers. Organizers said the sale will start at 10 a.m. local time on the official ticketing website, with seats available for all sports. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard, File)
sports

Olympic organizers to release tens of thousands of new tickets for Paris Games

PARIS

Olympic organizers will release tens of thousands of extra tickets for the Paris Games on Thursday, when they will also unveil their medal designs.

Organizers said the sale will start at 10 a.m. local time on the official ticketing website, with seats available for all sports.

Tickets will be sold on a first come, first served basis, without a lottery. Organizers said that 95% of these new tickets on sale will be for events in the Ile-de-France region around Paris, and 45% of the released seats will be offered for less than €100 ($108).

Tickets for the opening and closing ceremonies of the Games and the Paralympics will also go on sale.

The 2024 Paris Games, which run from July 26-Aug. 11, will feature 32 sports and 48 disciplines across 37 sites. The Paralympics will then take place from Aug. 28-Sept. 8.

Organizers said they have sold “just under 8 million” tickets out of 10 million available for the Olympics, with further tickets to be released in the buildup to the Games. Ticketing for the Paralympics Games is permanently open on the official website.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Anime Illustration Online Workshop: Drawing Beautiful Hairstyles of Japanese Animation

Join us for a webinar on how hair is represented in anime, presented by a teacher from Anime Artist Academy. See the latest examples and learn how to put these techniques into practice. Attendance is free but only 50 spots are available.

Feb 21 (Wed), 5PM (Japan Standard Time)

Sign Up

