Olympic star Dupont adds 'aura' as France seek to unseat Six Nations champions Ireland

Antoine Dupont won an Olympic gold medal in the rugby sevens at the Paris 2024 Games

French Olympic star Antoine Dupont will bring his "aura" to Les Bleus as they seek to deny Ireland an unprecedented third successive Six Nations title, head coach Fabien Galthie said at the tournament launch on Tuesday.

The outstanding scrum-half missed last year's tournament to focus on rugby sevens in the build-up to the Paris Games and his decision paid off in style with a gold medal at the Stade de France.

In his absence, France finished second behind Ireland in last year's Six Nations.

"I'm happy to be back in this beautiful tournament," said France captain Dupont, 28. "We've got a lot of ambition for this tournament, we have the potential to win it and I'm excited about that."

Dupont, a star of France's 2022 Six Nations Grand Slam, led his country to wins against Japan, New Zealand and Argentina in an unbeaten November series.

"He's got such an aura that has a big impact on the squad so his return is important for us," said Galthie.

Standing in France's way are powerful Ireland, bidding to become the first side to win the title three years in a row since the tournament was expanded to six teams in 2000.

The Irish are in an unusual position, with Simon Easterby in caretaker charge while head coach Andy Farrell is seconded to the British and Irish Lions for their tour of Australia later this year.

Easterby said the challenge for his team, second in the global rankings, is to "stay ahead of the pack" -- a message amplified by skipper Caelan Doris.

"If we don't keep improving then someone else will take the reins," said Doris. "We've got England at home first up (on February 1) and it's hard to look beyond that for now."

Welsh rugby is in crisis after a national record of 12 defeats in a row, including losses in all five of their matches in last year's Six Nations.

And Warren Gatland's men could not have a stiffer task in their first match -- facing France in Paris on January 31.

But the New Zealander warned against writing his team off, even though they ended up bottom of the pile last year, saying Wales need to create a "siege mentality".

"There is no expectation on us," he said. "People are writing us off, but I have said this before, you write us off at your peril."

England -- who have not won the tournament since 2020 -- have been hit by an injury crisis less than a fortnight before the Ireland game, with Jamie George one of several withdrawals announced Tuesday.

The 34-year-old hooker, who last week was replaced by Maro Itoje as England captain, suffered a hamstring injury in Saracens' Champions Cup defeat by Castres on Sunday.

Northampton lock Alex Coles, Leicester scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet and Harlequins No 8 Alex Dombrandt have also been ruled out of the match in Dublin.

But Northampton scrum-half Alex Mitchell, who sustained a knee problem against Munster, could yet feature against Ireland after being taken to the squad's pre-championship training camp in Spain.

"Alex should be fit next week," England coach Steve Borthwick told the BBC. "It's modified training and personal rehabilitation this week."

The 2025 Six Nations marks the 25th anniversary of Italy's entry into the tournament, with the Azzurri looking to build on two wins and a draw last year after a string of poor performances led to questions over their future involvement.

"The most important thing for us is to keep improving, keep going in that direction," said Italy captain Michele Lamaro.

Sione Tuipulotu's chest muscle injury means the Scotland captain will miss the entire tournament.

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend, however, insists he can cope, with Stafford McDowell, Rory Hutchison and Tom Jordan all competing to fill the gap left by the centre's absence.

"It's a real blow for Sione so close to the tournament," said Townsend. "But as a team you have to accept that injuries happen and that's why you create depth over a longer period."

