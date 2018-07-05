¥2,020 tickets to be sold to children, elderly, disabled for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

The organizing committee of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games has agreed on a ticket sale price of 2,020 yen to mark the year of the Games.

According to the committee's decision on Tuesday, the low-cost tickets, for preliminary-round events as well as for the opening and closing ceremonies, will be available for groups including children, senior citizens and people with disabilities, with the criteria for purchase to be decided at a later date.

Even cheaper tickets will be sold for Paralympic events as the organizers launch efforts to make the games affordable.

At the 2012 London Olympics, 20.12-pound admission tickets were offered.

"We hope that a diverse audience enjoy the Olympics and fans generate a frenzied atmosphere in the stadium," said Sadahiko Kano, who heads the ticketing strategy panel.

The Games organizers will announce the basic outline of ticket prices on July 20, two days after gaining approval at the International Olympic Committee board of directors meeting.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale in the spring of 2019.

