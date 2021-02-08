Newsletter Signup Register / Login
390 Tokyo Olympic volunteers quit after Mori's sexist remarks

4 Comments
TOKYO

Some 390 Olympic and Paralympic volunteers have decided to give up their roles in the wake of sexist remarks by Tokyo Games organizing committee chief Yoshiro Mori, the committee said Monday.

Mori sparked anger in Japan and abroad last Wednesday when he told an online session of the Japanese Olympic Committee that women tend to talk too much in meetings.

The 83-year-old former prime minister apologized the following day but has resisted calls for his resignation.

While volunteers gave a variety of reasons for withdrawing, the sudden drop-off is an indication of the headache Mori's remarks have caused for organizers.

Two people have also pulled out of the torch relay, while the organizing committee's call center received around 350 phone calls and 4,200 emails in a five-day span following the comments.

The organizers aim to have around 80,000 volunteers for the games, which have been postponed for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Japanese Labour law is good at protecting permanent employees from termination. But not sure if sexist statement is grounds for termination here in Japan.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

They might want to confirm with their volunteers if they are still going to participate rather than just assuming. The personal costs of volunteering and safety rules would have only increased

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Resistance for resignation has effect now.

390 Tokyo Olympic volunteers quit after Mori's sexist remarks

0 ( +0 / -0 )

What a bunch of losers.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

the organizing committee's call center received around 350 phone calls and 4,200 emails in a five-day span following the comments

For anyone here, looking to comment negatively towards Mori, it would be much better to instead direct your time and attention to emailing (or calling) the organizing committee so as to more effectively utilize your comment.

Their the Tokyo committee contact page is here:

https://tokyo2020.org/en/utilities/contact-us

0 ( +0 / -0 )

