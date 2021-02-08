390 Tokyo Olympic volunteers quit after Mori's sexist remarks

Some 390 Olympic and Paralympic volunteers have decided to give up their roles in the wake of sexist remarks by Tokyo Games organizing committee chief Yoshiro Mori, the committee said Monday.

Mori sparked anger in Japan and abroad last Wednesday when he told an online session of the Japanese Olympic Committee that women tend to talk too much in meetings.

The 83-year-old former prime minister apologized the following day but has resisted calls for his resignation.

While volunteers gave a variety of reasons for withdrawing, the sudden drop-off is an indication of the headache Mori's remarks have caused for organizers.

Two people have also pulled out of the torch relay, while the organizing committee's call center received around 350 phone calls and 4,200 emails in a five-day span following the comments.

The organizers aim to have around 80,000 volunteers for the games, which have been postponed for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

