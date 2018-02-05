Newsletter Signup Register / Login
sports

Boxing could face expulsion from Olympics, IOC warns

0 Comments
By Ossian Shine
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea

Boxing could be knocked out of the next Olympic Games if the International Olympic Committee is not satisfied problems with the sport's finances and governance are sorted out, IOC President Thomas Bach warned on Sunday.

Speaking in Pyeongchang ahead of next week's Winter Olympics, Bach said the IOC was "extremely worried" about how the sport was run and said the body was prepared to make bold decisions.

"The IOC reserves the right to review the inclusion of boxing in the programs of the Youth Olympics 2018 and Tokyo 2020," he told reporters, adding that the IOC would be freezing all contacts with the sport's governing AIBA "excluding the ones on a working level necessary to implement the respective IOC decisions".

AIBA was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

Following a two-day Executive Board meeting in Pyeongchang, Bach said the IOC had not been satisfied with a report prepared by AIBA, and that it would be opening an investigation into the body.

AIBA has been riven with in-fighting for months, with former president CK Wu first provisionally suspended and then stepping down last November after a bitter dispute with his executive committee.

AIBA named Uzbek Gafur Rahimov as its new Interim President last Saturday, following the unexpected resignation of Interim President Franco Falcinelli.

This is not the first time AIBA has had IOC funds blocked.

The Olympic ruling body withheld payment of more than $1 million of television rights from the Athens 2004 Olympics after a refereeing scandal at those Games.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Get Started in Japanese Real Estate Investing

Feb 24th (Sat), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

12 Of Tokyo’s Best Valentine’s Day Sweets To Say I Love You

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Harajuku Jingumae Salon

Lifestyle

Setsubun: Japan’s Bean-Throwing Tradition

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

For Tokyo’s Best Budget Accommodation Sakura Hotel & Hostel Wins Every Time

GaijinPot Blog

Beyond ‘I Love You’: 5 Tips For Navigating Romance in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For February 3-4

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

Summer

Naminoue Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Temples

Hokokuji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku