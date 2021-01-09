Newsletter Signup Register / Login
olympics

China simulates possible Tokyo atmosphere to train athletes

0 Comments
BEIJING

China's huge army of Olympic athletes are preparing behind closed doors for this year's Tokyo Games, simulating the kind of atmosphere they might experience in Japan, the Xinhua news agency reported.

China finished third, behind the United States and Britain, in the 2016 Rio Olympics medal table and are determined to do well in the July 23 to Aug 8 global sports showpiece.

"By simulating an actual competition environment and designing actual competition procedures, the athletes will be better prepared to compete under high pressure..." archery coach Pan Minrui was quoted as saying.

The International Olympic Committee hopes spectators will be able to attend the Games but doubts persists especially after Tokyo woke up to its second state of emergency on Friday.

The Chinese gymnasts, however, are leaving no stones unturned in their preparation, Miao Zhongyi, director of the Gymnastics Management Centre of General Administration of Sport of China, said.

"All the athletes will also need to live and compete in a strict epidemic prevention and control environment during the Tokyo Olympics, so if they can get used to such an environment, they will get a psychological edge on the Olympic arena," said Miao.

China's rowing and canoeing teams are training at the Qiandao Lake in east China's Zhejiang province.

"Winter training is the most important period for physical training," said men's double sculls world champion Zhang Liang.

"We have the Olympic Games and the World Championships in Shanghai this year. We have a tight schedule, which requires us to make full use of every day of winter training to set a solid start of the year."

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel