Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Keisuke Honda Photo: REUTERS file
soccer

Honda says he wants to play for Japan at Tokyo Olympics

0 Comments
TOKYO

Keisuke Honda played his last match for the Japan national team at last month's World Cup finals but the former AC Milan midfielder says he wants to add a final flourish to his international career by competing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The 32-year-old, who scored 37 times in 98 appearances for his country and is the only Japanese player to score at three World Cups, told Abema TV on Thursday he was not ready to hang up his boots just yet.

“I hope to play in the Tokyo Olympics in two years, and I'm going to keep playing,” he said.

Countries can call upon three players over the age of 23 for the Olympic tournament.

Honda, who featured for Mexican top flight side Pachuca last season, is yet to decide on his next destination, though he has been linked with a move to Australian team Melbourne Victory.

Honda said during the internet broadcast he was still in negotiations with an unnamed club.

“I want to do things beyond being a player. I've been negotiating with a club that understands what I want to do,” he said. “We've had very positive conversations. It's a team that has been reported. If everything goes smoothly we should be able to announce in a few days."

© Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

Offer

Free BNLS Liposculpting Treatment

Tengenji Solaria Clinic