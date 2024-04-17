Japan's Paris Olympic Games uniforms unveiled

Japanese athletes show off official sportswear for Team Japan to be worn at the Paris Olympics and Paralympics, during an event in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Japan's official apparel for the Paris Olympics and Paralympics was unveiled Wednesday, with 100 days to go until the Olympic opening ceremony.

The bright red tops are inspired by the French capital's sunrises, while the use of recycled materials contributed to a 34 percent cut in greenhouse gas emissions in their manufacture, compared to those for the Tokyo Olympics three years ago, according to clothing supplier Asics Corp.

Gymnast Daiki Hashimoto, who won two gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics, attended the day's press conference in Tokyo with other athletes, including volleyball player Yuji Nishida and boccia player Takayuki Hirose.

"I like this stylish design, and it's very comfortable," Nishida said.

