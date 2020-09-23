Newsletter Signup Register / Login
sports

Japan may ask foreign Olympic athletes for activity plans: report

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan will consider asking foreign athletes participating in the delayed Olympic Games next year to submit plans laying out their base camp locations, training sites and host towns as part of COVID-19 countermeasures, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Wednesday.

While athletes will not have to undergo a two-week quarantine period they will be required to be tested for the novel coronavirus upon arrival, the Yomiuri said citing a draft plan from the government and organizing committee sources.

Among the options Japan will discuss with the International Olympic Committee will also be having foreign athletes limit their movement in the country to places such as towns hosting national delegations and training sites, the newspaper reported.

Reuters has requested comment from Tokyo 2020 organizers, who are scheduled to brief the media together with working-level government officials later on Wednesday.

The new coronavirus has infected more than 31.3 million people and killed about 964,000 around the world.

Japan has avoided the kind of explosive outbreak seen in countries such as the United States, India and Brazil, with roughly 80,000 infections and about 1,500 known deaths to date.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

Good luck with that. If testing on arrival is adequate for athletes why does everyone else also have to quarantine. Makes no sense, either the rules apply to everyone or there is no point having them.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog