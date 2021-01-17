Newsletter Signup Register / Login
sports

Japan scrambles to deny reports that Olympics cancelation possible

6 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese government said Sunday it remains committed to holding the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics this summer, reacting to an international media storm sparked by comments from one of its senior ministers.

"We have decided the venues and schedule (for the games), and the people involved are working on preparations including infection control," Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato, the top government spokesman, said on a television program.

Kato's assurances came after Reuters quoted Japan's administrative and regulatory reform minister, Taro Kono, as saying the fate of the games "could go either way."

"Anything is possible, but as the host of the games we need to do whatever we can, so that when it's a go, we can have a good Olympic Games," Kono said, according to the news agency.

The remarks were carried by several media outlets across the world as it is the first time a high-ranking member of the government has indicated any doubt over the postponed games going ahead.

Kono's comments came about a week after Dick Pound, the longest-serving member of the International Olympic Committee, told the BBC he believes there is no guarantee the games will go ahead.

"I can't be certain because the ongoing elephant in the room would be the surges in the virus," he was quoted as saying, casting doubt over IOC President Thomas Bach's ambition for the games to be "the light at the end of this dark (pandemic) tunnel."

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

6 Comments
Login to comment

Anything is possible...

Not really. The Japan govt is insisting that it just recently start conducting its own clinical testing of vaccines in Japan -- based on the assumption that Japanese people are biologically different from those 100,000 or so test subjects overseas -- is drastically limiting your possibilities as July looms.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

What, so cancellation is impossible? Shall I give you this hat to eat later, just in case?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The Japanese government said Sunday it remains committed to holding the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics this summer

On related quotes:

"We remain committed to continue the Go To campaigns"

"We are not considering another State of Emergency"

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Its that $25 BILLION invested, in the Worlds highest indebted nation.

Coulda giveb everyone in the country $200 instead Abe.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

"We remain committed to continue the Go To campaigns

Yes. Go To Olympics.

To save the face, Japan hopes foreign countries will decide not to come, as it will be a forced decision and others could be blamed

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I guess the show must go on. You dig yourself into a money pit, you might as well lie in it.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I wonder who will be the first bog country to state they will not attend the Olympics, and the reason being they don't want to give Olympic athletes special consideration by vaccinating them before other people in their country. I can see either Canada, Australia or Great Britain doing something like that.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel