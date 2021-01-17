Japan scrambles to deny reports that Olympics cancelation possible

The Japanese government said Sunday it remains committed to holding the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics this summer, reacting to an international media storm sparked by comments from one of its senior ministers.
"We have decided the venues and schedule (for the games), and the people involved are working on preparations including infection control," Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato, the top government spokesman, said on a television program.
Kato's assurances came after Reuters quoted Japan's administrative and regulatory reform minister, Taro Kono, as saying the fate of the games "could go either way."
"Anything is possible, but as the host of the games we need to do whatever we can, so that when it's a go, we can have a good Olympic Games," Kono said, according to the news agency.
The remarks were carried by several media outlets across the world as it is the first time a high-ranking member of the government has indicated any doubt over the postponed games going ahead.
Kono's comments came about a week after Dick Pound, the longest-serving member of the International Olympic Committee, told the BBC he believes there is no guarantee the games will go ahead.
"I can't be certain because the ongoing elephant in the room would be the surges in the virus," he was quoted as saying, casting doubt over IOC President Thomas Bach's ambition for the games to be "the light at the end of this dark (pandemic) tunnel."© KYODO
6 Comments
Login to comment
JeffLee
Not really. The Japan govt is insisting that it just recently start conducting its own clinical testing of vaccines in Japan -- based on the assumption that Japanese people are biologically different from those 100,000 or so test subjects overseas -- is drastically limiting your possibilities as July looms.
Pukey2
What, so cancellation is impossible? Shall I give you this hat to eat later, just in case?
Zoroto
On related quotes:
"We remain committed to continue the Go To campaigns"
"We are not considering another State of Emergency"
thepersoniamnow
Its that $25 BILLION invested, in the Worlds highest indebted nation.
Coulda giveb everyone in the country $200 instead Abe.
didou
Yes. Go To Olympics.
To save the face, Japan hopes foreign countries will decide not to come, as it will be a forced decision and others could be blamed
Dee
I guess the show must go on. You dig yourself into a money pit, you might as well lie in it.
MarkX
I wonder who will be the first bog country to state they will not attend the Olympics, and the reason being they don't want to give Olympic athletes special consideration by vaccinating them before other people in their country. I can see either Canada, Australia or Great Britain doing something like that.