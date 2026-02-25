Japan's Winter Olympic team returns home with record medals

Japanese figure skater Riku Miura (front L) is pictured with her skating partner, Ryuichi Kihara (front R), at a press conference in Tokyo on Tuesday, after returning to Japan from the Milan Cortina Olympics.

Japan's team for the Milan Cortina Olympics returned home on Tuesday following the 17-day event in northern Italy, having won a Winter Games-best 24 medals, including a record-tying five golds.

A plane carrying the 122-member Japanese delegation, including 53 athletes, arrived at Narita airport, the Japanese Olympic Committee said, as fans gathered to catch a glimpse.

At a press conference in Tokyo, Riku Miura, who won Japan's first Olympic gold medal in pairs figure skating with Ryuichi Kihara, said they had been able to overcome an early mistake and stay focused, "believing in all the practice we'd put in."

"There was a moment when I felt crushed, but I pushed through with Riku," said Kihara.

Women's figure skating bronze medalist Ami Nakai expressed gratitude for the loud cheers she had received, saying the support helped her secure a medal even though she had not expected at the beginning of the season to compete at the Olympics.

