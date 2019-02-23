Karate associations vent anger after Paris 2024 exclusion

Karate's exclusion from the Paris 2024 Olympic program has been heavily criticised by the sport's governing body and various national associations after being left out of the list of four additional sports for the Games.
The world karate association said in a statement on Friday it was "deeply saddened" by the omission, revealed this week.
"We believed that we had met all the requirements and that we had the perfect conditions to be added to the sports program; however, we have learned today that our dream will not be coming true," president Antonio Espinos said in a statement on the organization's official website.
"France is one of the strongest countries in karate. We had founded hopes to be in Paris 2024 due to the strength and popularity of our sport in France."
Karate, which is to make its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020, was absent from the list of four sports organizers recommended for the 2024 Summer Games, which included surfing, skateboarding, sport climbing and breakdancing.
The association of Japan, which has won the most medals in the world karate championships, also condemned the move.
"This (announcement) came even before people were able to see karate at the Tokyo Olympics. This will bring the mood down ahead of Tokyo," said general secretary Shuji Kusaka.
The karate association of Spain, the fourth best performing nation of all time at the world championships, behind Japan, France and Great Britain, was also critical of the exclusion.
"Yesterday (Thursday) karate suffered a massive setback. The karate community feels sadness, frustration and above all impotence right now," said its statement.
"We will be at Tokyo 2020 at the highest level and we'll show the world that our sport is as worthy as others and we will show the Paris 2024 organizing committee how wrong they are."© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.
17 Comments
Login to comment
yildiray
Losing out to breakdancing... that has to be a tough one to swallow.
Ricky Kaminski13
As someone heavily involved in the karate federation this exclusion is a cruel joke. Thirty years of lobbying and rules changes ( many at the suggestion of the Olympic council ) it’s taken to have our sport included and in one sweep by the Paris Olympics Organising Committee we are out, even before we get to showcase the first one in Tokyo 2020. Now it’s our last already? Karate out , breakdancing and skateboarding in?? Karate is also extremely popular in France , another thing making this decision so confusing.
Breakdancing is cool an all, but really?? What sort of committee would choose to take this route? Our young athletes were energized and excited just sharing the Olympic dream which has been taken away In one cruel and hard to understand swoop.
Samit Basu
Perhaps Karate was never meant to be celebrated in the Olympics.
With Wushu now in the ring fighting for the Olympic inclusion, Karate's chances are too slim.
In the meanwhile, all the Karate competitors can try out at the Taekwondo side.
cla68
How can they have Tae Kwan Do and not karate?
Laguna
So they're left empty-handed....
Elmer Fudd
Every nation holding the olympics gets to choose some sports, they usually choose those that give them medal opportunities, thats why Tokyo 2020 has softball and karate.
Maybe the Karate federation should have offered a little more under the table cash?
Samit Basu
@cla68
This is due to the legendary infighting between WUKO and ITKF in the 90s.
Olympic inclusion back in the 1990s was a lot easier than it is today, you just get a majority vote at the IOC and you become an olympic sport. Taekwondo gained its Olympic status in 1992.
If there wasn't an infighting between WUKO and ITKF, I am sure Karate too would have gained an Olympic status in the 1990s. Then the Olympic size grew too large and it was capped at 28 sports max, and one sport had to be removed in order for another to gain Olympic status.
By the time the Karate world got its acts together, it was too late and becoming a new Olympic sport became exceedingly difficult. Combined with the Chinese national policy of Wushu's inclusion in the Olympics, Karate has no chance now.
Haaa Nemui
But... Breakdancing? Why not something with more of a French flavor... Like parkour?
zones2surf
@yildiray,
Awesome comment!!
I mean, who knew that breakdancing was still "a thing"?!
Guess I need to pull my old boom box out of the monooki and throw on my Ollie and Jerry tape!
CrazyJoe
zones2surf
Japan should have suggested that for the 2020 Olympics!!
Takeru Kobayashi vs. Joey Chestnutt!!
:-)
Serrano
Losing out to breakdancing... that has to be a tough one to swallow.
It's still just under consideration, lol.
Wc62six
Karate is boring. Unless your watching Kobari Kai.
Wc62six
Oops. “Cobra” Kai
Kentarogaijin
Breakdancing antes olympic "sport"????!!!!!! What's happened with this frenchs?????
Kentarogaijin
*An olympic "sport"
ClippetyClop
Until darts is included I refuse to watch this five-ring sideshow.