Newsletter Signup Register / Login
sports

Minor communication hitch at opening of Tokyo 2020 gymnastics test event

0 Comments
By Jack Tarrant
TOKYO

Confusion over the participation of two Portuguese athletes failed to derail an Olympic rehearsal at the newly-built Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo as the Trampoline World Championships got underway on Friday ahead of next year's Games.

The competition, the first to be held at the Olympic Gymnastics Centre which is one of eight venues being purpose built for the 2020 Olympics, is also being used as qualification for the Games.

Organizers only reported one minor hitch, after two Portuguese athletes didn't arrive to compete but that information was not relayed to officials controlling the scoreboard.

It meant an awkward delay to proceedings as officials waited on the two missing athletes.

"The information did not go to the sports presentation team, nor the team that is operating the event," said Tokyo 2020 gymnastics official Koichi Endo.

"The screen for Portugal was there but there was no athlete. We have learned from our mistake today on how and what team to tell this information to. We need to learn from this."

Eight men and eight women will qualify automatically for Tokyo 2020 for their performances at the World Championships, which run until Sunday.

The new 12,000 capacity venue will also host boccia during the Paralympics and after the Games will remain in place for 10 years, hosting sports events and concerts.

The Tokyo Olympics run from July 24 to Aug 9.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Aichi Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel