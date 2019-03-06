Newsletter Signup Register / Login
sports

Political backing coming for Stockholm 2026 Winter Olympic bid

0 Comments
BERLIN

Stockholm's bid for the 2026 winter Olympics has political backing, the International Olympic Committee said on Tuesday ahead of an evaluation visit prior to the June vote.

Stockholm is competing against an Italian bid of Milan and Cortina D'Ampezzo after other cities pulled out with concerns over cost, size of the event, or opposition from locals.

The Swedish project, which includes competitions in the Are ski resort, does not have clear local and central government support yet, while the Stockholm city government is worried over potential use of taxpayers' money.

But Christophe Dubi, Olympic Games Executive Director at the International Olympic Committee (IOC), said the signals were "very reassuring" with regards official backing.

"The talks with every level of government are in the right direction... We see very strong support from the government," he said in a conference call ahead of next week's IOC visit to Sweden.

Dubi said a set of IOC reforms aimed at reducing costs, construction and size among other aspects, were being enforced fully for the first time with the two 2026 Games bidders, and the bids were more tailored to the local population.

The Italian bid is facing similar problems with fragmented political support at the moment.

Stockholm-Are 2026 bid CEO Richard Brisius said political backing was on track with the requirements of the IOC.

"We have received assurances in the most positive way. The prime minister of Sweden was in the media a few weeks ago saying how he supports the project. It was echoed in all our discussions. It is all on track," Brisius said on the same conference call.

"We have all the support requested at this stage."

Swiss city Sion, Japan's Sapporo, Austria's Graz and 1988 hosts Calgary in Canada all withdrew last year, while Turkey's Erzurum was eliminated from the bidding process by the IOC.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Experience the Authentic Tokyo

Taito City

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel