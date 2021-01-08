Prioritize athletes for vaccine so Tokyo Games can go ahead: IOC member

Athletes should be prioritized for the novel coronavirus vaccine so the beleaguered Tokyo Olympic Games can go ahead later this year, according to senior Olympics official Dick Pound.
Canadian Pound, the longest-serving member of the International Olympics Committee (IOC), told Sky News in the UK that the Games could still go ahead with mass athlete participation, but only if they were vaccinated.
"In Canada where we might have 300 or 400 athletes - to take 300 or 400 vaccines out of several million in order to have Canada represented at an international event of this stature, character and level - I don't think there would be any kind of a public outcry about that," Pound told Sky News. "It's a decision for each country to make and there will be people saying they are jumping the queue but I think that is the most realistic way of it going ahead."
During his visit to Tokyo in November, IOC President Thomas Bach said athletes would be encouraged to get the vaccine but it would not be mandatory for their participation in the Games.
Separately, Pound told the BBC the ever-changing nature of the coronavirus pandemic meant nobody could be sure whether the Games would go ahead in less than 200 days.
"I can't be certain because the ongoing elephant in the room would be the surges in the virus," Pound said, according to the BBC.
Over 15,000 athletes from almost every country in the world are expected to descend on Tokyo for the Olympics, which start on July 23, and the subsequent Paralympics.
Fears over whether the Games can be held in Tokyo have increased in the last few weeks as COVID-19 cases surge in Japan and around the world.
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga reiterated on Thursday his intention to hold the Games, even as he declared a state of emergency in the capital and surrounding prefectures .© Thomson Reuters 2021.
8 Comments
Login to comment
smithinjapan
Clearly a man with his priorities in order, and with a firm moral grounding on what's important and right.
Monty
Over 15,000 athletes from almost every country in the world are expected to descend on Tokyo for the Olympics,
That's a lot.
If you can test them all before entering Japan AND vaccinate them all...then I would say OK to the Olympics.
The UFC is testing each fighter at least 3 times before the fights.
Zoroto
I give it to him, he's willing to say what every IOC and JOC member probably thinks.
Chico3
Go ahead? I don't think so, especially since the virus numbers were reported in the thousands here and considering the virus numbers are way past that in many other countries.
Zoroto
And how many officials, journalists, family members? It's probably 5 extra people for every athlete. What a piece this guys is.
wanderlust
Athletes, then officials, then directors and executives, then sponsors, then all members of the 'Olympic village'; the list will just get bigger and bigger.
Anything to make them happen, and avoid cancellation costs.
The greed of the Lords of the Rings on display yet again.
Zoroto
In other words, with 1% death rate, he's willing to sacrifice 3-4 people for this games.
shogun36
OR............medical workers? yeah, I'm pretty sure medical workers are far more important.
smithinjapan
Monty: "Over 15,000 athletes from almost every country in the world are expected to descend on Tokyo for the Olympics,"
So, those people should all receive vaccinations over people who ACTUALLY need them... for the sake of entertainment. That's more important than human lives in your opinion, I guess.
robert maes
The real numbers to be specially vaccinated for the games, should they go ahead, from outside of Japan, will be around 75,000. That would include, athletes, coaches, managers and immediate technical staff, federation officials, judging officials, IOC members, NOC members, journalists, some sponsor representatives etc..
In Japan we should add another 200,000, with JOC staff, LOC staff, volunteers, organising federations, judges, local media, etc,
So, Mr Pound is actually asking for 250,000 to 300,000 privileged vaccinations. All for a 16 day event and a 14 day event ( paralympics) to go ahead.
Monty, testing and vaccination are 2 very different things.
smithinjapan
Nations should be sued for every single athlete prioritized over others who get sick and die from Corona because they were not, and sued in the millions. Hell, not even for deaths, but just illness and treatment.
"Look, we are sorry your pregnant wife, unborn baby, and then parents died from Covid-19-related illness after the former was rejected by overflowing hospitals and she couldn't get vaccinated, but you see, Mr. Skopjje from Sweden is set to enter the javelin event and to make the people of Tokyo safer we simply HAD to prioritize him. You understand, right? If not, that'd be regrettable. Oh, and... how can we say this... we can't really offer you any compensation because, you know, the Games are already over budget and there are no funds. Please cooperate."