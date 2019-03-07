Newsletter Signup Register / Login
sports

Snowboarding silver medalist Hirano to skateboard at Japan Open

0 Comments
By Jack Tarrant
TOKYO

Two-time Winter Olympic silver medalist Ayumu Hirano will take part in the Japan Open skateboard competition later this month, according to his management team.

Hirano, who lost to American Shaun White in the men's halfpipe final in Pyeongchang last year, subsequently told Reuters he was eyeing skateboarding at Tokyo 2020.

White has also expressed an interest in taking part in the sport, which will be making its Olympic debut in 2020.

Hirano's management company Kinoshita Group posted on their website that the 20-years-old is scheduled to take part in the March 16 competition.

Japan Skateboarding Federation, however, refused to confirm Hirano's participation, saying that the official start list was yet to be finalised.

A good performance at the Japan Open by Hirano could be the first step into being included in Japan's Olympic team.

There are only 20 spots available in each of the men and women's park and street discipline for Tokyo 2020.

However, as hosts, Japan gets one berth automatically. The rest will be decided from the Skateboarding World Championships and the official world rankings.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Making the Decision to Sell Your Property in Japan and How to Maximize the Asking Price

Mar 12th (Tue), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE