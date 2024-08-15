Technology, social media put Paris Olympic referees, officials under scrutiny

Italy's head coach Alessandro Campagna argues with a referee during a men's quarterfinal match between Italy and Hungary, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris on Aug 7.

Close decisions and controversies became big talking points at the Paris Olympics, where referees and officials came under more scrutiny than ever in the face of improved technology and instant reactions shared on social media.

In judo, Japanese Shinichi Shinohara's disputed defeat to Frenchman David Douillet in their 2000 Sydney Olympics final triggered the introduction of video reviews. The availability of video records and cutting-edge technology is now allowing other sports to develop similar systems while developing better referee training.

In Paris' men's soccer quarterfinals, Mao Hosoya's first-half equalizer for Japan against eventual champions Spain initially stood, before the video assistant referee found the forward's foot just barely offside, epitomizing how accurate and useful technology can be.

Meanwhile, Japan was denied a historic men's basketball group-stage win over France, after Yuki Kawamura was adjudged to have committed a foul with 10 seconds to go on Matthew Strazel's successful three-pointer. The ensuing free throw eventually sent the game to overtime.

The debate heated up on social media over whether Kawamura had actually touched Strazel on the play, which was not reviewed by video at the venue. Kawamura said after the match, "For me, it was a harsh call."

Judoka Ryuju Nagayama was controversially knocked out in a men's 60-kilogram bout, this time confirmed after a video review. Responding to a call by Mexican referee Elizabeth Gonzalez to stop the contest temporarily, he relaxed his grip, while Spaniard Francisco Garrigos continued to apply a chokehold before receiving a win by ippon.

Upon reviewing the video, the All Japan Judo Federation found Garrigos' chokehold continued some six seconds after the order to stop, and immediately filed a written complaint to the International Judo Federation but "did not receive a satisfying answer."

Artistic swimming has undergone frequent rule changes, which introduced confusion in Paris. In the technical routine, a protest resulted in a large points deduction against Japan being overruled, but the team's coach claimed some countries performed lifts that were supposed to have been banned and that "there had been a complete lack of information provided" heading into the games.

Diving is at the other end of the spectrum, with former judges with a wealth of international competition experience evaluating the Olympics judges from behind the scenes. Those giving out scores well outside the ranges set by the ex-judges are relieved of their duties.

In sport climbing's boulder and lead category, Ai Mori came first in lead but missed the women's podium after scoring zero points in the first of her four boulder problems.

The starting holds were placed beyond the 154-centimeter climber's ability to reach even with a running jump, leaving Britain's Daily Mail to run a story picking up social media posts questioning the fairness of those setting up the problems.

"Part of me is not satisfied with the decisions," cyclist Kaiya Ota said after the Japanese medal hopeful was relegated in the men's sprint and disqualified in keirin. "But I have to accept that where I am in terms of ability leaves my fate in the judges' hands."

© KYODO