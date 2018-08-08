Tokyo 2020 chief asks Abe to consider daylight saving time

Tokyo 2020 Olympics President Yoshiro Mori said on Tuesday he had met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to call on him to consider implementing daylight saving time amid concerns about athlete safety during the Games.
At least 120 people died during the scorching heat this summer, and with the 2020 Games to be held in late July and early August, Japan's hottest, most humid months, there are fears athletes, particularly those competing in morning events, could be at risk.
The Sankei Shimbun newspaper reported that the government was considering adopting daylight saving time from next year, so that events could be staged in cooler hours.
"I told him (Abe) that daylight saving is necessary not only for the Olympics, but it is also important from an international perspective in order to protect the global environment," Mori told reporters on Tuesday after the meeting at the prime minister's office.
"I also told him that internationally Japan should be a pioneer and the government should be move forward on this issue. And the prime minister responded 'Indeed.'"
Japanese media reported that Abe had agreed to look into the proposal.
Mori's comments comes as an opinion poll published by national broadcaster NHK on Tuesday showed 51 percent of respondents were in favor of switching to daylight saving time, with only 12 percent against.
In its report, the Sankei Shimbun, citing several sources, said the government was considering bringing clocks forward by two hours between June and August next year on a trial basis, to iron out any problems with the change, ahead of a similar implementation during the Olympics.
Japan is among a handful of major economies that does not use daylight saving time during the summer, including South Korea - which set clocks back an hour in 1987 and 1988, when it hosted the Summer Olympics in Seoul.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
sf2k
I think there are deck chairs somewhere that need moving. We're trying to get rid of this wasteful stupidity, not ask Japan to join it. Nothing is going to help the heat wave disaster that is going to be Tokyo 2020
David Varnes
But aren't the poor cows going to be confused? Won't someone think of the unique Japanese cow?
Yubaru
Simple....don't do it! Just adjust the time schedules of the events in question!
lucabrasi
@David
This is the Olympics. This is Japan. The cows will be filled with a raving patriotism that will allow them to come through with flying colours.
MarkX
They need to adjust the clocks two hours ahead and then just leave them there. But as many said, it won't affect the temperatures only shift them to a different time. And its time to buy stock in curtain makers, many Japanese worry their curtains will fade with all the extra sunlight.
koiwaicoffee
Sure, you could play the olympics at night time and still would be to much hot for sports. But daylight saving time should come and stay, there is no reason at all to have sunrise at 4am right now, and having the sunset around 8-9pm does feel great.
gogogo
Do it! The sun coming up at 3:30am in summer and setting at 4:30pm in winter is crazy.... get with the times (pun) Japan :)
powderb
I support this completely, and for nothing to do with the Olympics.
The sun starts to peak through my curtains at nearly four in the morning. That light affects sleep quality. If that light started breaking around six, all the better.
And in the evening, dinner and drink with friends at twilight that stretches until nearly nine.
This seems wonderful to me.
Apart from the idea that Japanese office workers might feel obligated to stay at work later, what are the arguments against it?
sf2k
Hold the games at night since they refuse to move the games to October. Still be hot hot hot but maybe not as much. Then they can show off all the blue LEDs lighting their way. Marathons illuminated by street vending machines and restaurant lamps.
marcelito
"I told him (Abe) that daylight saving is necessary not only for the Olympics, but it is also important from an international perspective in order to protect the global environment,"
Funny, so the global environment was a non issue until just now?
"I also told him that internationally Japan should be a pioneer and the government should be move forward on this issue.
A pioneer ?.....LOL....yeah, because no other country in the world has come up with using daylight savings....Mori is funny.
But aren't the poor cows going to be confused? Won't someone think of the unique Japanese cow?
David...LOL...thats gold :-)