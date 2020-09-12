Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Koji Murofushi, sports director for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, speaks about his appointment as Japan Sports Agency Commissioner in Tokyo on Friday. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko, Pool
sports

Tokyo 2020 Olympic director Murofushi leaves to join Japan Sports Agency

TOKYO

Tokyo 2020 Sports Director Koji Murofushi has left to join the Japan Sports Agency, the organizing committee said on Friday, a departure that comes just 10 months before the start of the rearranged Games.

The former Olympic gold medalist hammer thrower was one of the key public-facing officials at the organizing committee.

Murofushi had been involved with the committee since 2014 and helped design the event schedules for both the Olympics and Paralympics, which were delayed by a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He will take over as commissioner of the Japan Sports Agency, an organization aiming to promote sport nationwide and which is involved in planning for the Olympics.

"I know that Mr Murofushi will prove a dependable partner at the helm of Japanese sports administration as we work together toward the success of the Tokyo 2020 Games," said Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori in a statement.

