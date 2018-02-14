Newsletter Signup Register / Login
sports

Tokyo 2020 Games budget to benefit from fresh reforms

0 Comments
By Karolos Grohmann
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics will benefit from a fresh batch of International Olympic Committee (IOC) reforms, despite having already slashed their initial budget by roughly $2.5 billion, the IOC said on Tuesday.

The Games budget spiralled dangerously out of control a few years after Japan were awarded the event in 2013, forcing major revisions as potential future hosts, already concerned about the massive costs involved, were discouraged.

A set of 118 reforms, named "the New Norm" and approved by the IOC session in Pyeongchang last week, are designed to drive down costs for future Summer Games hosts by around $1 billion.

They would also provide some savings for Tokyo, the IOC's Coordination Commission for Tokyo head John Coates said, even though all the reforms would only be in place at the 2024 Paris Games awarded to the French capital last September.

"We have got some ideas (on the size of the savings) for Tokyo but we will continue to push," Coates told reporters when asked how much money Tokyo was set to save from the partial implementation of the reforms.

He did not name a figure or percentage for this amount.

"I think the Tokyo revenues are secure but we want to make sure they (Games organisers) do not regard that as a comfort zone. We want to continue to drive and make savings," he added.

Tokyo's overall budget, after several revisions, now stands at $12.6 billion, of which $5.6 billion are the organising committee's budget for staging the Games.

The IOC contributes some $1.7 billion in cash and services to the organising committee.

The Japanese capital has already eclipsed all of its Olympic predecessors in terms of domestic sponsorship proceeds, raking in close to $3 billion, almost three times more than any previous host city.

"(Savings) are at $2.5 billion already," Coates said. "I think there is a hesitancy (from Tokyo) particularly given the extraordinary revenues that are coming in from national sponsors... because they do not want to take any chances.

"Money for the organising committee is not an issue. But we will keep pushing."

The reforms cover reduced costs for bidding for the Olympics as well as organising the Games. Bidders must also present specific legacy plans before they are awarded the event to avoid littering cities with white elephants, as is often the case.

The IOC was alarmed by the withdrawal of four cities campaigning for the 2022 Winter Olympics over size and cost concerns, prompting a "complete rethink", Coates said.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Careers

Savvy Spotlight: Speech & Language Pathologist Marsha Rosenberg

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Luxury Living

Mochi Pounding at Motoazabu Hills

Insight Japan Today

Organic Lifestyle

Shellista – 100% Natural and Safe Disinfecting Deodorant

Insight Japan Today

Hiking

Sakurajima

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥300 food and drinks!

300Bar 8-chome

Awkward English Teacher Interviews in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Organic Lifestyle

Domestic and Imported Organic Products In-store!

Insight Japan Today

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Festivals

Sapporo Snow Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30min oil massage upgrade!

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Harajuku Jingumae Salon