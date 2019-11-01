Olympic golf must be moved because of heat, politician tells IOC

A well-known Japanese politician has called on Olympic chief Thomas Bach to move the Tokyo 2020 golf tournaments to somewhere cooler, saying keeping them in their planned location would be irresponsible because of the heat.
The stifling heat of the Tokyo summer has already prompted the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to insist organizers move next year's marathon and race walking events to the cooler northern island of Hokkaido.
Shigefumi Matsuzawa, a member of Japan's House of Councillors, has now written to IOC President Bach outlining his concerns about Kasumigaseki Golf Club, which is located inland in Saitama Prefecture, about 50 km northwest of central Tokyo.
"The issue of measures against extremely hot weather is an especially serious problem," Matsuzawa wrote in an Oct 25 letter obtained by Reuters.
"In 2017, a research team from Tokyo Metropolitan University published a paper ... with observation results indicating that Kawagoe City in Saitama Prefecture, where Kasumigaseki is located, is the hottest place in Japan.
"The period between late July and early August is the hottest period in Japan's summer, and so it is no exaggeration to say that forcibly holding an outdoor sporting event in the hottest region of Japan at this time is extremely irresponsible."
The IOC's decision to insist on the marathon and walk events being moved north has infuriated Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike, who said the capital city had invested a lot of time and money into preparing anti-heat measures.
When contacted on Thursday, Tokyo 2020 organizers were unable to immediately offer comment on the letter.
Matsuzawa said his concern was not only for the golfers but for volunteers and spectators without clubhouse access who, he wrote, would have nowhere to escape the heat and humidity.
The average temperature over the past three years during the scheduled competition dates -- July 30 to Aug 2 for men and Aug 5 to 8 for women -- had been 31.7 degrees Celsius, he wrote.
Extrapolating from past figures, Matsuzawa estimated that up to 1,250 people could suffer from heat stroke during the eight days of the golf competition.
"Ambulances and hospitals will be unable to cope and with heat stroke patients collapsing one after the other, the possibility of fatalities occurring cannot be ruled out," he added.
Matsuzawa, who was governor of Kanagawa Prefecture from 2003-2011, recommended moving the golf to Wakasu Golf Links adjacent to Tokyo Bay, where temperatures at that time of year are on average four degrees Celsius cooler than Kasumigaseki.
Alternatively, he wrote, the central mountain regions of Hakone and Nagano, or even Hokkaido, would also be suitable.
This is not the first controversy involving the Kasumigaseki Golf Club.
The club scrapped its male-only membership in March 2017 after the IOC stated it would find another venue if the policy remained in place. The club said in May 2018 that it had granted three women full memberships.
U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe played a round of golf at the club in November 2017.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.
Yubaru
Talk about stirring the pot here! Damn!
Yubaru
Good enough reason on it's own to move it!
zones2surf
Ahh, yes, once you open Pandora's Box....
Next will be the soccer matches.
Also, surfing, since decent surf in Chiba is really dependent on typhoons.
What a farce!!!
since1981
People have been expressing concern since before Japan was awarded the privilege of holding the 2020 Olympics. Why are these "professionals" just now making the move with only 9 months to go and billions (JPY) of tax payers money already spent!!!! I only hope that IOC will start to listen to the average person and do more research and stop thinking with their wallets!!
Yubaru
Don't know why people think it's a privilege to host the Olympics. There are relatively few countries or cities in the world that can pull it off.
It's just an arrogant show, in my opinion, that these cities compete to host these games, that end up costing billions upon billions of taxpayers money to host.
I would rather see them held in 2 locations, one for summer and one for winter, and let the world assist in the building and upkeep. Be a hell of a lot cheaper, and save all this drama every 2 years!
MarkX
Maybe he has an ulterior motive. This golf course has now received tons of public money to get ready for the Olympics, so now he proposes another golf course that will need to be funded to get ready for the Olympics. Just saying, why now?
sakurala
This could get interesting. I hope for the sake of the athletes that the heat is properly taken into account and venues changed for their safety. That being said, I hope nothing comes to my prefecture. I don’t want to give even 1 yen more than I have to to the greedy IOC and JOC. Im boycotting the whole thing until the put people over profit.
Chip Star
Further evidence of the JOC's incompetence.
oldman_13
How did golf even become an Olympic 'sport' in the first place?
Nandi
If that is the case, why don't they vote to move the whole Olympics to north and south Korea. I am sure they will host it with no problems.
quercetum
On the day of the marathon and golf competition the temperature will probably end up being 22C in Tokyo.
Meiyouwenti
Rather, it’s the IOC’s incompetence to have decided to hold the Games in the sweltering heat of August just to sell TV rights to major US broadcasters.
gogogo
Clearly this guy hates Koike, why doesn't someone suggest we move it to the North pole?
Clearly the better move would have been to move the entire games to October!!
JJ Jetplane
Really move golf? People play golf in the heat all the time. A marathon is a much different thing. People are expelling a great amount of energy over a long period of time. The risk of heat exhaustion is great. Furthermore, the risk of dehydration is great even without the heat.
This person that wants to move the golf match is doing it for personal reasons.
Alfie Noakes
Who knows what prompted this? Shigefumi Matsuzawa is close to Shintaro Ishihara and once claimed in an election speech that "foreigners are a bunch of sneaky thieves".
However, I'm sure that he's just concerned about the health and safety of all the golfers who will play and all the spectators who will watch the competition. It's definitely nothing to do with stirring up trouble for Tokyo and Ms. Koike and getting his name in the media again. No way.
Disillusioned
This statement applies to the whole games, not just one event.
Sh1mon M4sada
Looks like they're coming out with sharpened blades for Koike now.
Matsuzawa had all this time to comeout with his gripes, but wait until now. His agenda is not sport, it's ego.
I was at the Thailand MotoGP recently, it was 33C, track temp was 49C, the competitors were in leather suit (probably for 2-3 hours all up). No drama there.
This is a battle of ego.
Samit Basu
What about track & field?
How about soccer?
Basically all outdoor sports should move away from Tokyo, keeping only indoor sports.
And yes, please do move water sports away from Odaiba, that brown water is not fit for swimming.
Akie
A big trouble.