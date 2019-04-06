Tokyo 2020 ticket lottery applications to open in May

olympics

The organizing committee for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics says that it will start accepting applications for the lottery to acquire Olympic tickets from May.

The application period will begin after this year's Golden Week holidays end on May 6. The official ticket website is scheduled to go online on April 18 in a "preopening."

The site will provide detailed schedules of events and an explanation of the ticket application process.

The results of the ticket lottery will not be released until at least June 14, after a new law banning ticket scalping goes into effect.

Those wishing to purchase tickets from the official Tokyo 2020 Olympic website are required to register for Olympic IDs. According to organizers, over 2 million people had registered through March 31. Registrations can be made at: https://tokyo2020.org/jp/special/2020id/

