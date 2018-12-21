Tokyo 2020 Olympic volunteer drive receives 162,000 applicants

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games are well on track to meet their target of 80,000 volunteers, according to figures revealed by organizers on Thursday.

Roughly 162,000 applicants had completed the initial online procedure to become "the face of the Games" as of Thursday morning, Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori said.

The online registration period, which started in September, will close at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Registered applicants had until Thursday to vote for the official nickname to be given to volunteers working at competition venues and the athletes' village.

The shortlisted nominees were "Field Cast," "Games Anchor," "Games Force" and "Shining Blue." The winner will be announced later this month.

© KYODO