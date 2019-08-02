Weather watchers record 30 C at 6 a.m. at marathon starting point

olympics

The temperature near the new National Stadium located in central Tokyo, where the Olympic marathon will start and finish, hit 30 C at 6 a.m. on Friday, Japan-based weather service provider Weathernews said.

With exactly one year to go until the 2020 Olympic women's marathon, which starts at 6 a.m., the Weathernews team measured the temperature along the route, stopping their vehicle every 5 kilometers to take readings.

In addition to the sweltering heat, they also measured humidity levels of more than 70 percent as of 6 a.m.

"There were some thin clouds. Once you're exposed to direct sunlight the temperature will feel different," said Kazuo Asada, who runs the sports meteorology team at Weathernews and is also a member of the science committee at the Japan Association of Athletics Federations.

The statistical data they collected will be used to plan measures to safeguard runners against heat-related illnesses.

The women's marathon at the Tokyo Olympics will start at 6 a.m. on Aug 2, and the men's marathon at the same time on Aug 9.

Originally, the start time was set for 7:30 a.m., which was then revised to 7 a.m. before it was moved again to counter the possible health risks to athletes, spectators and workers.

