Weather watchers record 30 C at 6 a.m. at marathon starting point

The temperature near the new National Stadium located in central Tokyo, where the Olympic marathon will start and finish, hit 30 C at 6 a.m. on Friday, Japan-based weather service provider Weathernews said.
With exactly one year to go until the 2020 Olympic women's marathon, which starts at 6 a.m., the Weathernews team measured the temperature along the route, stopping their vehicle every 5 kilometers to take readings.
In addition to the sweltering heat, they also measured humidity levels of more than 70 percent as of 6 a.m.
"There were some thin clouds. Once you're exposed to direct sunlight the temperature will feel different," said Kazuo Asada, who runs the sports meteorology team at Weathernews and is also a member of the science committee at the Japan Association of Athletics Federations.
The statistical data they collected will be used to plan measures to safeguard runners against heat-related illnesses.
The women's marathon at the Tokyo Olympics will start at 6 a.m. on Aug 2, and the men's marathon at the same time on Aug 9.
Originally, the start time was set for 7:30 a.m., which was then revised to 7 a.m. before it was moved again to counter the possible health risks to athletes, spectators and workers.© KYODO
5 Comments
Login to comment
shonanbb
It is already light out at 4am due to the seriously needed two hour daylight savings time, so why not start at 4am?
smithinjapan
You see? The morons are panicking after spending the last two years just praying someone it would all work out. Death Olympics are on their way. That's how they'll be known, as well as for the number of duplicate medals given to people who were winning an event -- or should have been -- but passed out due to heatstroke, or else there will be years of contentions.
What a bunch of morons to hold it at this time of year.
Ah_so
Relocate the marathon to Hokkaido and start it at a normal time.
We all know how bad the heat gets in summer in Japan - this is utterly dangerous even for super-fit athletes.
https://www.channel4.com/news/sas-death-inquest-reservist-selection-brecon-beacons-heat
zichi
Then it would no longer be the Tokyo Marathon.
smithinjapan
Ah_so: "Relocate the marathon to Hokkaido and start it at a normal time."
So much for the "compact and economic Games" they promised if they do that. The costs and logistics would be phenomenal, and tickets have already been sold for the (finishing of) the event. You're right it's utterly dangerous. They need to swallow their pride, even at the eleventh hour, and change the date to late October -- baseball broadcasts be damned.