Japanese team returns home after competing in Pyeongchang

The Japanese Olympic team returned home Monday after claiming a record 13 medals at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.
The team captain Nao Kodaira and men's figure skating champion Yuzuru Hanyu were among the 78 athletes who arrived at Narita airport, east of Tokyo, aboard a chartered jet.
At the Feb 9-25 Winter Games, Japan won four gold, five silver and four bronze medals, breaking its previous record medal haul of 10 at the 1998 Nagano Games.
The medal haul in South Korea surpassed the target set by the Japanese Olympic Committee of nine medals in Pyeongchang, one better than the eight won at the 2014 Sochi Games.
Hanyu became the first figure skater in 66 years to win back-to-back golds in the men's event. Kodaira won gold in the women's 500-meter speed skating and silver in the 1,000 meters.© KYODO
Ganbare Japan!
Welcome back, they are heroes! Its amazing how Japanese sportspeople just keep getting better and better, each olympics. Other nations will probably now try and copy the system here? Or even come here to train.
Anyway, Next up, Football World Cup!! Another big chance for Japan to prove themself. Japan expects! Cant wait!
Jonny Knoxville
Well, actually the Japanese bushido way of hard hard hard training leads to results wasn't working and only tired the athletes so they started importing top trainers for overseas with sports science and other technical degrees to fix the holes in the system and thats why the team this year is the strongest ever produced. The most medals were won in speed skating, the coaches are all from the Netherlands who are the best skaters in the world, the Japanese coachs took a step back to observe. The results speak for them self. Also, no one will come here, the Japanese skaters went to the Netherlands for two years before Sochi Olympics and didn't get results, it's the coaches not what country they train in.
Goodlucktoyou
Great job hanyu. usually only woman win medals you are an inspiration to Future Generations
wtfjapan
Other nations will probably now try and copy the system here? Or even come here to train. why there are world class coaches the world over many of those in the US, UK Europe. probably considerably cheaper than in training in Japan and no need to learn Japanese since the world language is english, majority of coaches have good English language ability. When Japan can prove itself in the Olympics for the population it has then it may actually become a world leading training hub. why do you think Japans to athletes in tennis, soccer, even speed skating train and play overseas!? The facilities , experience and money spent of sport is far higher.
Ganbare Japan!
Totally! Yet another pic with ladies all around Hanyu-chan. More evidence Hanyu-chan is the Number 1 pin-up for females in Japan.
cucashopboy
Another big chance for Japan to prove themself.
Ganbare Nippon - why does Japan need to prove itself?
marcelito
Its amazing how Japanese sportspeople just keep getting better and better, each olympics. Other nations will probably now try and copy the system here? Or even come here to train.
Anyway, Next up, Football World Cup!! Another big chance for Japan to prove themself. Japan expects! Cant wait!
Keep dreaming.
Jean
CONGRATULATIONS JAPAN ! More to come in this coming summer olympics.
Manuel D. Valencia III
So true. It’s just like saying “You have to study harder, or you have to do it this way.” People are people, not soldiers who get orders barked at. Everyone has their own way of training. Leave them to that and let them enjoy their experiences.
Bill Wright
Congrats to all the members of the Japanese Olympic winter teams, they’ve set the mark for the next summer games teams. Well Done!
philly1
Though I get the point that the athletes with medals seek international coaches, and speed skaters have turned to the Netherlands, other skaters have also turned to international coaching. I don't recall the specifics of others who study abroad, but Yuzuru Hanyu is coached by Canadian Brian Orser, a two-time Olympian in the sport.
Having studied in Japan recently, I have experienced the shortcomings of a pedagogical system that is riddled with contradictory instruction, and without awareness of learning styles or how to adapt those to individual learners. Though my instruction and guidance wasn't related to sport, there likely are distinct parallels.
I found that critical information necessary for success is withheld at the outset (when it would be most useful) but given at the end when nothing can be done about it. However, it allows the master the upper-hand and a slap-down which is deemed to be a vital component of the system.
No attention is given to the deep-seated psychological and emotional needs of the learner (athlete) which need to be met or self-limiting beliefs or fears which each must overcome in order to succeed.
Instead, the teacher (coach) has complete authority to assert his or her will over the learners and even subject them to public humiliation and abuse. Forget a mutually respectful dialogue and analytical assessment of a student's strengths or weaknesses that foster improvement the next time. Evaluations are not judged blind or based on merit against a standard, but adjusted to the learner's level of seniority within the hierarchical system.
It's no wonder that those who are driven to succeed in the top-tier world level often choose international coaching in order to be nurtured to their full potential.
Wolfpack
I enjoyed watching the Japanese athletes compete in South Korea. I am a big fan of the ladies curling team.
Litosan
Wonderful performance by Japanese athletes and I believe that Mr. Hanyu is training under the Canadian Mr. Brian Orser since 2012.
oldman_13
In addition to Yuzuru, I was enthralled by Satoko Miyahara who valiantly finished in fourth place. I can't begrudge Kaetlyn who skated magnificently, but I most liked Satoko's skate out of all the other skaters.