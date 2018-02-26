Japanese team returns home after competing in Pyeongchang

Japanese figure skater and gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu arrives at Narita International Airport on Monday.

The Japanese Olympic team returned home Monday after claiming a record 13 medals at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.

The team captain Nao Kodaira and men's figure skating champion Yuzuru Hanyu were among the 78 athletes who arrived at Narita airport, east of Tokyo, aboard a chartered jet.

At the Feb 9-25 Winter Games, Japan won four gold, five silver and four bronze medals, breaking its previous record medal haul of 10 at the 1998 Nagano Games.

The medal haul in South Korea surpassed the target set by the Japanese Olympic Committee of nine medals in Pyeongchang, one better than the eight won at the 2014 Sochi Games.

Hanyu became the first figure skater in 66 years to win back-to-back golds in the men's event. Kodaira won gold in the women's 500-meter speed skating and silver in the 1,000 meters.

